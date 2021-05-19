Actor Billy Porter reveals he’s been living with HIV since 2007

Pose star Billy Porter has revealed he’s been living with HIV for 14 years. The Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony-winning artist has publicly discussed his diagnosis for the first time in an interview published Wednesday in The Hollywood Reporter.

This is what HIV status looks like now. I’m going to die of something else before I die of this, Porter said. I am the healthiest I have been in my entire life.

Porter said that as a gay black man, the shame caused by his religious upbringing and fear of repercussions on his career kept him from speaking out earlier. Until recently, he hadn’t even told his mother or his castmates about the award-winning FX series Pose, where he plays an HIV-positive character, Pray Tell.

HIV positive, where I come from, growing up in the Pentecostal church with a very religious family is God’s punishment, he explained.

The quarantine during the Covid-19 pandemic, which Porter says finally gave him the luxury of thinking, created a safe space for me to stop and think and face the trauma of my life. His self-reflection led him to decide that it was time to put on my big boy pants and talk.

The truth is healing. And I hope that frees me. Hope this frees me so that I can experience real and pure joy, so that I can experience peace, so that I can experience intimacy, so that I can have sex without shame, has he told the Hollywood Reporter. It’s for me. I do this for myself. I have too much to do and I’m not afraid of it anymore. I told my mom that was the obstacle for me. I don’t care what anyone has to say. You are either with me or you are just straying away.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in 2015 that HIV diagnoses in the United States had declined 19% over the previous decade, but progress has been uneven. “

Diagnoses among white gay and bisexual men decreased by 18%, but diagnoses among black gay and bisexual men increased by 22% between 2005 and 2014.

The increase stabilized in 2010, the CDC wrote, but gay and bisexual black men still make up a disproportionate number of new diagnoses. In 2018, they accounted for 26% of the 37,968 new HIV diagnoses in the United States and dependent regions, according to the CDC.

The rate of change in diagnoses also varied with age. For example, from 2014 to 2018, the number of diagnoses decreased or remained stable in all age groups except one: among black gay men aged 25 to 34, the number of diagnoses increased by 12%, according to the CDC.

Gay and bisexual black men face more barriers to HIV prevention and care than others, the CDC wrote, such as the combined effects of racism, HIV stigma and homophobia, that may prevent them from getting tested and seeking treatment.

LGBTQ people in general can also experience discrimination from doctors, which makes them wary of the medical community. A 2012 survey of black men who have sex with men found that 29% said they had experienced racial and sexual stigma from health care providers and 48% said they were suspicious of medical facilities. .

As Porter attested in his interview, black gay men can also fear rejection and alienation from friends and family if they disclose their HIV status.

To pursueNBC outputatTwitter,Facebook&Instagram