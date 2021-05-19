Red Cross and actor James Van Der Beek urge Americans to donate blood and make it a summer full of life | Health issues

SYRACUSE – American Red Cross actor James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, have come together to urge all in good health to make this a vibrant summer for patients by making an appointment you to donate blood or platelets. As the country moves into a hopeful new phase of this devastating pandemic and people begin to return to some of their favorite activities, the Red Cross is concerned about the impact this could have on the participation of blood donors and the blood supply this summer. The need for vital blood transfusions never ends. Having blood ready for use is essential when every second counts.
The Van Der Beek family know firsthand how important blood donation is in a health crisis. Over the past year, Kimberly Van Der Beek has experienced consecutive pregnancy losses. Each time, she needed emergency hospital treatment and blood transfusions to save her life. Donating blood is something that I have always done throughout my life, said James Van Der Beek. It seemed important to me. But I never knew how much the woman I love most was in a situation where so much blood made the difference between life and death. He just brought it home in a very real way.
Bleeding is the main cause of pregnancy-related complications that can occur at any time during pregnancy. In cases of severe bleeding, blood transfusions often play a vital role, said Dr Ross Herron, chief medical officer of the Red Cross division. For mothers with complicated pregnancies or childbirth, generous donors are the only source of the transfusions they may need to survive.
If you’ve never donated blood before, allow this to be your official invitation. Would you please donate blood ?, added Kimberly Van Der Beek.
People of all blood groups are urged to make an appointment now to donate blood, and in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, it is important to know the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine he received to determine eligibility for donation. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross blood donation app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or activate the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank you for making this summer a vibrant summer, those who donate blood, platelets or plasma in May will automatically be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer for five people *, powered by Suburban. Propane, through their SuburbanCares initiative. . The Red Cross also thanks those who come to donate from May 28 to June 13 with a limited edition t-shirt, while supplies last.
Suburban Propane is honored to partner with the American Red Cross and actor James Van Der Beek as part of its summer campaign to help bring attention to the need for blood donation, said Nandini Sankara, spokesperson for Suburban Propane. Our corporate pillar SuburbanCares underscores our continued commitment to giving back to our local communities and, through this platform, we support a host of community outreach initiatives across the country; including our national partnership with the American Red Cross. We hope this promotion for the chance to win a travel camper van (caravan) will encourage donors to show their support and meet the need for blood drive.
The Red Cross is testing donated blood, platelets and plasma for COVID-19 antibodies. The test can indicate whether the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, whether or not they have developed symptoms. The tests can also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Plasma from routine blood and platelet donations that test positive for high levels of antibodies can be used as recovery plasma to meet the potential future needs of patients with COVID-19. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood product taken from COVID-19 survivors who have antibodies that can help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
The Red Cross does not test donors to diagnose the disease, which is called a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that people who are not feeling well or who think they are sick from COVID-19 report their donation.
In an era when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is also examining all donations of blood, platelets and plasma from African American donors self-identified for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide black donors with additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood groups faster to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for people with sickle cell disease, and donations of blood from people of similar race, ethnicity, and blood type have a unique ability to help patients with sickle cell disease.
Donors can expect to receive antibody test results and sickle cell trait screening, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross blood donation app and online donor portal at the following address: RedCrossBlood.org.
Every Red Cross blood drive and donation center meets the highest standards of safety and infection control, and extra precautions, including temperature checks, social distances, and face masks for donors and the patient. personnel, have been implemented to help protect the health of everyone present. Donors are asked to make an appointment before arriving at the reader and are required to wear a face mask during the ride, according to public guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
May 26, 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 915, 3301 Fulton Avenue, Central Square.
May 25, 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Bethel Community Research Fellowship, 240 NY Route 49, Cleveland.
June 2, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Believers Chapel, 614 S. Fourth St. (Hwy 481), Fulton.
May 22, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oswego American Legion, 69 W. Bridge St., Oswego.
May 27, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., United Baptist Church Scriba, 5111 NY 104, Oswego.
June 3, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oswego Presbyterian Reform Church, 154 City Line Rd., Oswego.
May 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Faith Church of the Nazarene, 2813 NY Route 69, parish.
May 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bass Lake Resort, 132 Crim Road, Parish.
May 25, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Life Church, 2363 NY Route 49, West Monroe.
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or activate the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood groups are needed to ensure a reliable supply to patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other pieces of identification are required for check-in. People aged 17 in most states (16 with parental consent where state law allows), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are generally in good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 and under must also meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time with their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation readout and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the clinic. blood collect. To get started, follow the instructions on RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor app.
* Restrictions apply. The winner must provide a tow vehicle with the appropriate towing capacity for use with the prize vehicle at all times, i.e., such as a full-size truck or SUV, in order to take delivery of the prize (2021 Coachmen Clipper Cadet 21CBH, estimated at £ 5,000). Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SummerFullOfLife.