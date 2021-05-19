Hollywood Sign to become NFT via Sugar23, Hollywood Chamber Commerce – The Hollywood Reporter





The 98-year-old Hollywood Sign gets a 21st century treatment: an NFT. Sugar23, the company started by Oscar-winning producer Michael Sugar, has partnered with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to launch an official non-fungible digital art token of the world-famous structure. The project is in its early stages with no creative talent or artist involved. The next step is to find an artist or filmmaker to create an NFT to remember. No details have been announced but a summer sale is the goal. Proceeds from the sale will benefit charitable initiatives undertaken by the Chamber, such as homelessness, education, diversity and inclusion through their Hollywood Chamber Community Foundation. The hope is that the Sugar23-Chamber of Commerce partnership will open the door to further collaborations and other charitable initiatives. ” Sugar said in a statement. “As storytellers who recognize the power of social impact, we are committed to exploring all types of global opportunities and are excited about the potential of NFTs to transform the creative landscape. When we thought about what might be the most iconic opportunity possible, we naturally thought of the world’s most iconic image – the Hollywood Sign – and are delighted to announce our partnership with the Chamber of Commerce of Hollywood. We see this as a once in a lifetime opportunity to do something good for the City, by the City and with the City of Los Angeles, and what better way to give back than to raise money for those who need it most.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos