Happy birthday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui! Here’s why the actor stands out





Nawazuddin Siddiqui, now known as one of Bollywood's successful actors, has his own wrestling stories. On the actorToday, on his 47th birthday, we see how he shattered traditional Bollywood stereotypes to carve out a place for himself in the industry. Over the decades, the birthday boy has garnered a huge fan base. Being one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood industry, he has never shied away from playing a certain character. Whether a cameo, a full-fledged villain, or a hero, he wowed audiences with his versatility. His character in Peepli Live as a journalist effectively portrayed the realistic scenes of actual journalism while, on the other hand, his role as an angry officer of the intelligence wing in the film Kahaani, put his character in the limelight. In Wasseypur Gangs, he acted as if the movie was really made for him as he just nailed it down with his flawless, smooth acting. After that, he became one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. In the movie Manjhi: the man of the mountain, his game and his unconditional love for his late wife made us cry. It was only he who managed to hold the character of a poor rabid farmer and made every scene surreal. Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Dayashankar Kapoor aka DK is a real charmer in Mom. He knows exactly when to change gears and how to look shy despite being in the spotlight. He has never been behind the race when it comes to the OTT platform. He made his mark playing his role as a policeman in Raat Akeli Hai. Nawazuddin ensured that viewers could see a paradigm shift in the personification of his character, which was again accentuated with his role as a passionate father in Serious men. Nawaz as an artist tried his hand at various forms, be it theater, films or web series. He has surely proven himself to be a gem with his performances and this achievement brings a sense of pride to his loving audience. We hope the versatile actor will continue to entertain audiences for decades to come.







