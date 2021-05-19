Hong Kong stars tag actor Chow Yun Fat who turns 66





Superstar Chow Yun Fat may not be active on social media, but he is frequently featured on the accounts of other Hong Kong celebrities. The actor turned 66 on Tuesday, May 18, so it’s no surprise that the occasion will be marked by others. Actress Adrian Wong, daughter of actor Felix Wong, one of Chow’s regular jogging mates, was one of the first to wish her happy birthday. On Monday, Adrian Wong, 31, posted a photo of herself with Chow. She wrote: “Happy birthday to Fat Gor in advance.” Fat Gor is Cantonese for Big Brother Fat. Wong, whose birthday falls on May 2, noted that she and Chow were Taurus. Meanwhile, veteran actress Louise Lee celebrated Chow’s birthday on Tuesday with a large birthday card showing the cartoons of Chow and 15 of her jogging mates. They include actors Michael Miu and Lo Hoi Pang as well as actresses Margie Tsang and Nina Paw. On the card were the words, “I jog every day. Come on, go. Happy birthday to Fat Gor.”

Veteran actress Louise Lee (right) celebrated Chow Yun Fat’s birthday on Tuesday with a large birthday card. PHOTO: LOUISE LEE / INSTAGRAM Lee, 70, revealed in the social media post that the card was made by Miu’s wife, actress Jaime Chik. Chow hasn’t been seen on the big screen since starring in the crime thriller Project Gutenberg (2018) with singer-actor Aaron Kwok. Chow’s next film is Be Water, My Friend, whose release date is yet to be confirmed.







