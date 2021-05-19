Actor Shazad Latif on his latest role in new computer screen thriller ‘Profile’

Subscribe to our NY Politics Newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across New York

Shazad Latif has been a self-proclaimed film geek since his childhood. The London-born actor and his best friend rented films every day from a local store, and he was influenced by his parents’ love for films.

“My father, one of his first jobs to come to London at the age of 15 was changing the film reel in the cinema,” Latif said. “He’s always had a lot of taste, and my mother also had a lot of taste for films. This stuff got me started and I fell in love with the theater later.

Getting into comedy and performing was a way for him to make a better life. He booked his first role on the BBC’s show ‘Spooks’, also known as ‘MI-5’ in some countries, and started racing from there.

“It was one of those lucky things where you just happen to have a passion for it, it’s one of those jobs that can be a way out of your situation,” Latif said. “I was a poor child, my mother was receiving benefits. It may be a solution, I was lucky enough to have it.

Latif has since built a remarkable career for himself in television and film. He can be considered one of the main actors in the new film “Profile”, directed by Timur Bekmambetov.

Based on the non-fiction book “In The Skin of a Jihadist” by Anna Erelle, “Profile” follows the story of Amy Whittaker, a journalist played by Valene Kane who investigates the recruitment of young European women by the ‘Islamic State. She creates a false profile and attracts the attention of Abu Bilel, played by Latif, fighter and recruiter of ISIS in Syria.

“There’s a crazy cat and mouse love story where they fall in love with each other,” Latif said. “It’s a very strange love story, but one tries to get a deep story about him, the reporter, and the other kind of tries to seduce her, but they both keep it a secret. It’s kind of a cat and mouse on a digital screen.

The audition for “Profile” went like any other, but what caught Latif’s attention was that he had the opportunity to improvise based on a brief description of the character. . He was even more attracted when Bekmambetov was in charge.

After landing the role, Latif immersed himself in the character and read “In the Skin of a Jihadist,” which completely blew him away.

“Everything about it from the start has shown that this is a pretty different type of project,” Latif said. “Once I read the novel, read this true story that happens to Anna Erelle and how crazy it was, it was just weird and what a weird love story that could be. And then find out how we could film it and the idea behind that there were so many different things that made it into something new, something interesting.

The film is a computer screen thriller with the whole story unfolding through the lens of a laptop or smartphone screen. Not only was “Profile” Latif the first leading role, but he had never worked on the film style before.

“I’ve never done a thriller like this before,” Latif said. “We shot this film three years ago, it was one of my first tracks. But I had never done anything like this before.

Latif says that audiences who come to see “Profile” have an experience unlike anything they have ever seen before. Latif himself wasn’t sure how the film would translate given the size of the computer screen, but was pleasantly surprised when he saw it all come together.

“When I saw the finished product, kudos to Timur and the crew, the writers and the sound team,” Latif said. “It’s a very exciting, hectic thing, there wasn’t a moment when I got bored. It’s a very strange love story about this reporter, it’s very interesting what really happened to this person, falling slightly in love with this crazy, crazy guy.

Latif will also appear in a few projects slated for release later this year, including IFC Films’ upcoming romantic comedy Falling For Figaro starring Danielle Macdonald and the upcoming BBC limited series The Pursuit of Love with Lily James. Latif hopes he can delve into more roles in film and television, although film is where his passion lies.

“My first love is cinema and cinema, my dream is to continue to pursue this direction,” said Latif. “I want to do everything.”

“Profile” is now shown in theaters. Follow Latif by following him on Twitter and Instagram @shazad.