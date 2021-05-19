Bollywood Night Watchman: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

From being just a prop and acting in supporting roles to being a lead actor and traveling to film festivals like Cannes, the story of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is quite an inspiring story.

In an interview, Siddiqui said, “So many times I felt like I was wasting my time because things just weren’t working. But I couldn’t even go back. What would I do there? I’ve spent my whole life playing and I don’t know of any other work. Also, I was afraid my friends would tease me. Arrey hero banne gaya tha, wapas laut aaya »

Christopher Reeve quoted: “So many of our dreams seem impossible at first, then they seem improbable, and then, when we invoke the will, they quickly become inevitable.”

The Bollywood actor proved this statement to be true and personified how success can be achieved by never giving up.

Siddiqui lived in a small town of Budhana in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. He graduated from Haridwar University and started his career as a chemist in a petrochemical company in Baroda. The situations moved him to Delhi and here he worked as a guard. In this process, he frequently visited theaters and plays and began to participate in them. He then joined the National School of Drama (NSD) and graduated in 1996.

In an interview, Siddiqui said becoming a Bollywood star is beyond her dreams. He shared, “When I arrived in Mumbai, no one could have imagined a Bollywood hero who was only 5ft 6in tall, dark in complexion and looked like me. And I didn’t believe in magic. So I didn’t really have a reason to delude myself about my prospects in Bollywood. “

Having acquired a relevant degree, Siddiqui moved to Mumbai to try his luck in Bollywood as an actor. This time he didn’t even have enough money to pay the rent. He walked from studio to studio, from set to set, all day, finding himself only doing small roles or those where he was part of a crowd.

He made his film debut with Aamir Khan’s “Sarfarosh” in 1999, where he played a terrorist. This was followed by small roles over the next few years and his poverty continued during this time.

“Peepli Live” was a turning point for the versatile actor. He played the role of a journalist in the film after which he got real recognition for his work. Prior to that, her lead role was as a wedding singer in “Patang,” which visited the Berlin International Film Festival and the Tribeca Film Festival.

He even starred in TV series and a few short films, but his big break was “Black Friday” (2007) by Anurag Kashyap.

Siddiqui also hasn’t shied away from playing in the masala boilers, and he’s not at all worried about doing more. He said in an interview, “I don’t want to do anything. The thing is, when I was at the NSD, we did all kinds of plays – in Sanskrit, with Parsi songs, dialogue deliveries that were long and made us scream, William Shakespeare, Anton Chekov, realists. too. It’s an actor’s job, to play roles of all kinds.

This is why he doesn’t like an actor to be labeled according to the platform or medium he plays the most on, such as a TV or movie actor.

Siddiqui adds: “By playing the role of hoti hai, chaahe ped pe chadh ke karo, street pe nukkad natak ya stage pe, a good actor will be good everywhere. Baat acting ki karo, categorize karna theek nahi hai. Har style ka film ya theater karna chahiye, improvement hota hai. Yeh nahi ki in particular ek hi cheez… that’s why I like to play. I have the chance to invent and discover with each film. What could be better than that? ”

The award-winning actor has tried his skills with a lot of variety – whether playing a menacing antagonist in “ Kick, ” a tough detective in “ Kahaani, ” or even biopics such as “ Manto ” and “ Thackeray ”.

The year 2012 was the turning point for him with films like “Kahaani” and “Gangs of Wasseypur” which performed well at the box office and it was then that the world was able to identify the real potential. of this wonderful actor. He didn’t look back after that.

Siddiqui went on to star in big banner movies like “Talaash”, “Badlapur”, “Lunchbox”, “Kick”, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, “Raees”, and also the Oscar nominated “Lion”.

On her birthday, Redchillies.vfx tweeted. “How you manage to portray all the different characters with such ease is a mystery, but it leaves us mesmerized every time!” I wish you a very happy birthday #NawazuddinSiddiqui. Have a fabulous year ahead! (sic) “