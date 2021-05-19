Hollywood lost one of its last vestiges of golden age glamor on Tuesday as actor Charles Grodin, whose on-screen and off-screen romance with his Great Muppet Caper co-star Miss Piggy electrified audiences and ushered in a new era of frank sex in cinema, died at the age of 86.

Neither Grodin nor Miss Piggy were unknown to the public when they were chosen The Great Muppet Caper Fall 1980: Miss Piggy played a recurring role on a popular television variety show, while Grodin had appeared in Baby Rosemary, The broken child, and Real life. But when word broke that real sparks were flying between Grodin and Miss Piggy on set, the world was enthralled at the thought of a tinseltown romance between the suave star of Honeymooners and the inanimate block of foam rubber of The Muppet Show. Grodin did some of his press attendance, initially making it clear that he was not happy with the script, telling a reporter that losing Miss Piggy to Kermit was bottoming out. Before long, he rhapsodized his co-star to anyone who wanted to listen to him, repeating variations of this line in a passel of interviews:

Miss Piggy and I have a real love scene in the photo. She’s just my available and unavailable type, shy, flirtatious and humorous. She has flair. It is unpredictable. And she’s pink, and it’s always nice.

Famously shy, Miss Piggy was more reserved in leveraging her personal feelings for Charles Grodin to help sell The Great Muppet Caper, but when reporter Alice Steinbach asked about the rumors that she and Diana Rigg had competed for their lead man’s affections, you could feel the raw passion in her denial:

NO, NO, NO, NO, NO AND NO! What happened is the gears change again as she takes control of herself what happened is, Alice dear, that Chuckiewhich is what I call CharlesChuckie fell in love with me, of course, and Diana, dear Diana, didn’t quite get it at first. But now Diana and I are best friends. And I deny any of the Chuckie and me rumors.

When Steinbach asked more directly if she and Grodin were an object, Miss Piggy retorted: Because I, I really, really am a private person, all I will say about this is that Chuckie and I are still deep friends, but that’s it. .

Once The Great Muppet Caper opened and audiences got a taste of the on-screen chemistry of Grodin and Miss Piggys, however, his denials sounded hopelessly wrong. Take the scene in which Grodin first notices his co-star: Although the actors are surrounded by the artificial flash and glare of a 1930s-style musical number, you can’t say anything wrong about the feelings. by Grodin.





Grodins’ surprisingly naturalistic portrayal of a man completely devoured by lust made instant antiques of the performances that had defined male sexuality onscreen for previous generations, from Marlon Brando in A streetcar named desire to Tab Hunter in Operation Bikini. Asked about the secret to his performance, Grodin told the Los Angeles Times that the stuff was an authentic feeling:

all I can tell you is that I played it straight away. There was no other way to do it. It had to be a genuine feeling, otherwise it wouldn’t have worked. Now that it’s over, I honestly think it’s probably the greatest love scene I’ve ever performed. I thought I did a good job with Farrah Fawcett in Sunburnthis film that nobody saw, but this one was much more passionate and tender. Then I wondered why it had been so good. I don’t know Answera’s sly smile here, but it made me wonder if maybe I hadn’t taken a whole wrong path for my liking with women.

Americans, mired in national grief and depression over the rise of Ronald Reagans, have found a much-needed escape in the raw and uncontrolled sexuality of Grodin and Miss Piggys, and in many ways their relationship has defined it in what love and dating looked like throughout the 1980s. On screen too, The Great Muppet Caper casts a long shadow: Projects that would never have existed without the pioneering work of Grodin and Miss Piggys include Black mirror, the Simpsons episode A fish called Selma, and David Camerons all political career. In 2011, Grodin published a sordid revealing account of her time with Miss Piggy, but even that did nothing to spoil the magic of their onscreen romance. Since Grodins’ death, his fans have tweeted about how important his performance was to them:

There’s the acting, then there’s the laser-focused lust Charles Grodin shines on Miss Piggy in THE GREAT MUPPET CAPER. One of a kind. pic.twitter.com/TL6BRVM6sg – Eric Hynes (@eshynes) May 18, 2021

Thanks to Charles Grodin, I knew it was okay for a big diamond thief to be sexually attracted to a pig puppet. Words will never fully express what it meant to me growing up – Zac Gorman (@zacgormania) May 18, 2021

RIP Charles Grodin, so good and devious at so many things, but burned in my memory for his unbridled thirst for Miss Piggy. pic.twitter.com/yDZMlUS2aL – Michael Schulman (@MJSchulman) May 18, 2021

But no tribute could have meant more than the one that came from Miss Piggy herself, in which she put aside any grudge over Grodins’ indiscretions in the press to pay homage to her greatest onscreen lover:

My beloved Charles Grodin was a fabulous friend to me on and off screen. Debonair, handsome, talented, charming and tasteful! I will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/V4o2CxKZnM – Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) May 18, 2021

Hollywood will continue to make movies, they say, and the birds will continue to sing, and spring will continue to be lovely, and jewelry thieves will continue to fall head over heels for the pigs who work as receptionists in British fashion houses. chic while trying to launch their modeling career. But a light has gone out, a greatness has come out of the world, and it is fair to wonder if another actor will ever embody a pure and untamed desire for Miss Piggy like Charles Grodin did. He was sensational.