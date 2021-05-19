Lots of Music Hits TV This Weekend | Culture & Leisure





It’s a good weekend to see the music as well as to hear it, with a number of great shows airing on the air. The eight episode “1971: The Year Music Changed Everything” debuts Friday, May 21 on Apple TV +, examining major works by Marvin Gaye, David Bowie, Sly & the Family Stone, The Rolling Stones and many more. others in the political context and social upheaval. And watch Bill Withers sporting a vintage Pine Knob t-shirt in Episode 7. “P! Nk: All I Know So Far” documents the daredevil pop singer and her Beautiful Trauma World tour, starting Friday, May 21, on Prime Video, with a companion live album released the same day. Sting, Jhene Aiko, Saweetie and others perform as part of “See Us Unite For Change,” which airs at 8pm Friday, May 21 on MTV and its affiliate networks. Hosted by Ken Jeong, the Asian American Foundation special benefits as part of Asia-Pacific American Heritage Month. “My Life on MTV” begins its 10-episode series at 9 am on Saturday, May 22, with Snoop Dogg and Sean “Diddy” Combs remembering their favorite moments on the channel. Upcoming episodes include Backstreet Boys, U2, Britney Spears, Green Day, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, and more. • Country star Clint Black launches “Talking in Circles with Clint Black,” a new series of debates and performances at 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, via circleallaccess.com. The Billboard Music Awards attempt to reverse the Malay trend of the 8 p.m. awards show Sunday, May 23 on NBC (WDIV-Channel 4 in Detroit). Hosted by Nick Jonas from Los Angeles, the show features performances from The Weeknd, BTS, Twenty One Pilots, Duran Duran with Graham Coxon and more, while P! Nk receives the Icon Award, Drake will be named Artist of the Decade and Trae Tha Truth will win the Change Maker Award. The “American Idol” season finale features guest performances by Linsdey Buckingham, Luke Combs, Chaka Khan, Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Leona Lewis, Alessia Cara, Macklemore and Fall Out Boy, as well as the show’s judges at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 23, on ABC (WXYZ-Channel 7 in Detroit).

