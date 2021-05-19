New to Netflix: Best Movies and TV Shows Coming in June





Summer is almost upon us, and with it comes all of the June titles recently announced by Netflix. True to the summer movie season, there are several movie premieres including Kevin harts well-being drama Paternity and America: the movie, who imagines a muscular Channing tatum as founding father George Washington. On the television side, new seasons of international imports including Elite and Feel good are on their way, alongside a second season of reality’s smash hit Too hot to handle it. Then there’s the arrival of two very underrated TV comedies Happy endings and the fifth season of Convenience of Kims. Although this is the last episode of the famous Canadian sitcom, the star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee possesses suggested that the team would be ready to return if the series, say, skyrocketed to the top of Netflix’s Top 10 list. Readers, your mission is defined. Ahead, a list of all the major releases headed to Netflix in June, starting with a few highlights. Happy endings: Seasons 1-3 (June 1): This ABC sitcom often gets unfairly lost in the conversation about big TV comedies. (Actually, star Casey wilson almost omitted the show of his new memoirs.) Again, appreciation for Happy endings has intensified in recent years; the show was called ultimate comfort by the New York Times and Vox during quarantine. Consider the full series tilts on Netflix as your sign to watch the frenzy show, which stars Wilson, Adam pally, Damon Wayans Jr., Eliza Coupe, Zachary knighton, and Elisha cutthbert. Convenience of Kims Season 5 (June 2): Once in a blue moon, an under the radar Canadian series finds its legitimate audience on Netflix. Previously this show was Schitts Creek; this year it is about to be Convenience of Kims, a charming comedy about a small business of the Korean American family in Toronto. The previous four seasons have become very popular on the streaming service, and greater visibility for the fifth and final episode could potentially breathe new life into the show. Paternity (June 18): just in time for Father’s Day, Kevin hart is set to star in this uplifting story about navigating parenting after a personal tragedy. Directed by Paul Weitz (About a boy) and co-star Lil rel howery (Get out) and Anthony carrigan (Barry), the film appears to be a more emotional stand-up project, known for its over-the-top comedic performances. Too hot to handle it Season 2 (June 23): When this reality show premiered last summer, its non-contact premise resonated with a society deeply in the throes of social distancing. The second season, however, will debut as a cover of Hot Girl Summerupping the bet for contestants who might be tempted to canoodle instead of cashing the cash prize. Heres to ingest all season long in a few hours on a scorching summer day. What’s new on Netflix in June 2021 June 1 Super Monsters: He Was A Nursery Rhyme (NETFLIX FAMILY) Removal American outlaws Bad teacher Black holes | The edge of all we know CoComelon: a sunny day to play Cradle 2 the Grave Reversed The fools rush Happy endings: Seasons 1-3 I am sam Love jones Million dollar baby Ninja Assassin Seven Souls in Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen Seven Souls in Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen Support me Starsky and Hutch Streets of fire Swordfish The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1 The best man The great Lebowski The wedding guest Wind What women Want June 2 2 hearts Alone: Season 7 Carnival (NETFLIX FILM) Kim’s Convenience: Season 5 June 3 Alan Saldaa: locked up (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL) Creator file: GOLD (NETFLIX SERIES) Dance of the queens (NETFLIX FILM) Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 (NETFLIX FILM) Summer time: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES) June 4 Breaking Borders: The Science of Our Planet (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY) Feel good: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES) Sweet tooth (NETFLIX SERIES) Trippin ‘with the Kandasamys (NETFLIX FILM) Xtreme (NETFLIX FILM) June 5 Kitty Love: a tribute to cats (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY) June 7 Vampire academy June 9 Awake (NETFLIX FILM) Fresh, fried and crispy (NETFLIX SERIES) Best of Los Angeles: Season 2 Tragic jungle (NETFLIX FILM) June 10 A haunted house 2 Camellia sisters Locombians (NETFLIX SERIES) June 11 Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES) Lupine: Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES) Skater girl (NETFLIX FILM) It shakes (NETFLIX ANIME) Dragon wish (NETFLIX FAMILY) June 13 The devil below Imagine a scientist June 14 Elite short stories (NETFLIX SERIES) June 15 FTA Relax your mind (NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE) Let’s eat Life of crime Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1 Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY) Sir! No sir! Moms who work: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES) June 16 Lowriders Penguin town (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

