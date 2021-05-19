Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Smita Singh, Yash Sinha and more …

Sonam Kapoor sends virtual wishes to parents on their London birthday

London- Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media and wished her parents, actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, their birthdays on Wednesday.

Sonam, who recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with husband Anand Ahuja, posted a series of photos on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “There isn’t a day that I’m not blown away by how you’re still in love.” Thank you for teaching me that whatever happens in life, love and family are the champions of everything. 37 years of marriage and 11 years of dating (48 years), and a lifetime. How I wish I could have hugged you both in person now. Happy birthday, Maa and dad. I love you.”

Earlier today, Anil Kapoor put a note for his wife Sunita on their birthday, with a photo of them together.

“All love stories and love quotes are insufficient in the face of our love affair. With you by my side, I know I am safe, loved and happy! You are the foundation of our combined families and we don’t know what we would do without you in our lives! I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and cherished the way you deserve… Happy Birthday !! @ kapoor.sunita, ”he captioned.

Sonam, who is currently in London, will soon be seen in the movie “Blind”.

Smita Singh remembers how she coped with Covid

Bombay– Actress Smita Singh and her parents recently recovered from Covid-19. She remembers how the family coped with the virus together.

“I was in Lucknow, my hometown, to be with my parents because my mother had to have her eyes operated on. But between our visits to hospitals, my parents and I tested positive for Covid-19. We were quarantined at home. My parents were stressed out from everything that was going on around us. We even lost some of our family to the virus, ”said Smita.

While Smita and her parents Dr Pratap Singh and Veena Singh have now recovered, the actress recalled how, during the infection, she cut off all contact with social media and phone calls, and returned the entertaining and positive family environment.

“Besides a healthy diet, all the medical care necessary to recover Covid. I decided to trust God and believed that “everything is fine”. Other than our doctors, I was not in contact with anyone or was active on social media. I made sure we all got complete and stress free rest. Finally, we tested negative, ”she added.

Smita is known for her work in television series like “Bhagyavidhaata”, “Hitler Didi” and “Thapki Pyar Ki”.

While Yash Sinha shoots in Surat, his wife Amrapali Gupta is home alone

Bombay– TV actress Amrapali Gupta misses spending time with her husband Yash Sinha, who shoots in Surat for his daily show “Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti”.

“I feel lonely without Yash here at home. I miss Kabir (our son) and him very much. I am waiting for things to normalize and the shoots to return to Mumbai. I know we both miss even Yash, ”Amrapali tells IANS.

Back home in Mumbai, Amrapali spends time teaching theater to their five-year-old son.

“Kabir likes to play. I help her learn a little more. I keep assigning him different roles and he keeps giving me auditions. He also continues to be interested in drawing, singing and clicking on images, ”says the actress.

Seerat Kapoor on Tauktae’s Wrath: We Must Direct the Energies to Calm in the Storm

Bombay– Actress Seerat Kapoor believes that while Cyclone Tauktae has wreaked havoc, it is important that people try to keep calm.

Seerat, from Mumbai, says his heart goes out to all who face the wrath of nature as the cyclone heads towards Rajasthan.

“I pray for the safety and well-being of those who have been affected by this cyclone. Please be inside and hold on. I understand this is easier said than done, but in these unprecedented hours we need to direct all of our energies to calm in the storm. Have faith and that too will pass, ”Seerat told IANS.

The actress, known for her work in the Telugu film industry, will soon make her Hindi debut in “Maarrich”, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Tushar Kapoor.

Ankit Gulati: the villains eclipsed the heroes

Bombay– Actor Ankit Gulati, who is currently seen on the “Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali” TV show, now feels that villains eclipse heroes in movies and shows.

“Previously, the villain was one of the hated characters on a show and most actors didn’t prefer a negative role. Now times have changed and there are movies and shows where the villains have eclipsed the heroes. Sometimes they are loved more than the hero. I appreciate my audience’s hateful love for my gray-toned roles, ”he says.

The actor says playing negative characters was a game-changer for him. “For me it worked like a ray of sunshine. It is the most important and successful decision I have made in my life. As an actor, such characters challenge me a lot. You have to work hard to present yourself with expressions and style to impress your audience, ”he says.

Ankit is known for appearing in shows like “RadhaKrishn” and “Vish: A Poisonous Story”.

Rubina Dilaik talks about five things to do while recovering from Covid

Bombay– Actress Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram on Wednesday to talk about what she has done to ensure a good recovery from Covid.

The actress posted a video in which she talks about the Five Things to Do While Fighting Covid. She says she ate healthy, stayed hydrated, practiced yoga, took her meds on time, and listened to music.

She captioned the post as follows: “I have quarantined for over 19 days. But these are 5 things I did to help speed up my recovery. The most important thing is to listen to your favorite music and be happy. #staysafe #covi? d19 #covidrecovery #meditate #hydrate #behappy. “

Rubina had tested positive for Covid a few weeks ago. She was in Shimla and had quarantined herself there. The actress has kept her fans posted on her health. (IANS)