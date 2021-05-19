Where do you know the actors from

Here’s who’s in the cast ofHacks first season and where you know them from. HBO Max’s latest hit black comedy about Las Vegas diva and stand-up comedy legend Deborah Vance and starring Emmy-winning Jean Smart premiered on May 13, 2021, to acclaim from the critical.

The show, from writer / creator Paul W. Brown, will air two half-hour episodes per week until the 10-episode series ends on June 10. Jean Smart has a long history of making a name for herself as a frontrunner of her own as the comedy queen of Las Vegas and entrepreneur Deborah Vance. Deborah finds herself in yet another battle to save her comedy empire when Marty (Christopher McDonald) – the sleazy owner of the casino where she’s making headlines – wants her to start sharing her dates with younger artists like Pentatonix. .

This first season of Hacks primarily seeks to explore the relationship between pro comedian Deborah and Ava, the acerbic and opinionated 25-year-old writer, sent by their mutual agent in the latter’s latest attempt to rescue the latter’s careers. Heres who in Hacks season 1.

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

No one has worked harder to be successful than stand-up icon and QVC entrepreneur Deborah Vance, the undisputed queen of Las Vegas. Smart is perhaps Hollywood’s busiest actress with recent critically acclaimed and award-winning shoots Guardians, Fargo, and Easttown mare. A respected actress known primarily for her supporting roles becomes the lead actress of Hacks.

Hannah Einbinder as Ava

A untimely joke on Twitter has essentially destroyed the career of writer Avas, 25, and this writing job for Deborah Vance is her last chance. American comedian, actor, writer, Einbinder appeared in How to be broken and was named one of Vulture Magazine’s Upcoming Comedians to Watch in 2019. She is the daughter of comedy writer Chad Einbinder and original Saturday Night Live actor Lorraine Newman.

Carl Clemmons-Hopkins as Marcus

Marcus is Deborah’s business manager / handler and one of the few people she can be herself with. Clemmons-Hopkins fans will recognize him from his roles on Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chi.

Hack Actors and Supporting Characters

Christopher McDonald as Marty.The Palmetto is the shady casino businessman Marty owns, and he often finds himself at odds with his star attraction Deborah Vance. McDonald’s is a familiar actor known for his roles in productions such as Thelma and Louise, Quiz show, and Ballers.

Rose Abdoo as Josefina. Deborah’s elegant Las Vegas mansion is run by her long-suffering housekeeper, Josefina. Abdoos’ most recent TV appearances include United States of Al, the voice of Belva in The big North, and in the Saved by the Bell to restart.

Kaitlin Olson as a DJ. Being Deborah Vances’ daughter can’t be easy for the pill addicted DJ. Fans of It’s always sunny in Philadelphia Olson will recognize from this successful series.

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy. Deborah and Ava are just two of Hollywood agent Jimmys’ most difficult clients. Downs, recognizable from Wide city, is the author and creator of Hacks in partnership with Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky.

Megan Stalter as Kayla. Every Diva needs a Personal Assistant and Kayla is at Deborah Vances. Stalter is the actress, writer and star of The Megan Stalter Show, and appeared on the Lampoon National Radio Time.

With Hacks Set in a place as star-studded as Las Vegas and with a main character with such a long and rich career in show business, it is not inconceivable that notable celebrities from Deborah Vances’ past would be required to show up during the course. from the first season.

