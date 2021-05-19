The cast of ‘Friends’ stole these items from the original set





Name a more iconic group of friends than Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay, and Monica and Ross Geller. I’ll wait. This motley group of Friends may have taken control of television screens in 1994, but their story of friendship and romance has remained a cultural phenomenon around the world decades later. Each of the characters have been used to define the members of their own friendship group (you are so Monica!), And to this day the series continues to spark discussions about whether or not Ross and Rachel were really on a break or not. So it makes sense, when the series wrapped up its final season in 2004 almost ten years after its original air date, that each of the six cast members would take a memento from the set to commemorate the friendships and long-lasting memories they’ve had. ‘they had created during the course of the show together. But what did they choose? Before the next one Friends special reunion, the whole cast sat down with PEOPLE and finally revealed what they each took with them after the show ends. Spoiler alert: it ended up being more than fair cheesecakes. While Lisa Kudrow revealed that they were technically not allowed to take anything on set, that certainly didn’t stop the group from bringing home some unique memories before they officially left their homes. beloved apartments in New York. For some cast members, like David Schwimmer, it’s the little things that mean the most. I just stole a little sign, I think it was a sign from Professor Geller from my office at the museum, he said. Matt LeBlanc, however, took something for more hilarious and nefarious ends. I stole an I Love Friends license plate frame and put it on a Schwimmers car and it took him a week to make it, LeBlanc revealed. When Schwimmer burst out laughing, LeBlanc asked: Do you remember that? Yes, it was me. Although Kudrow claims she didn’t steal anything, she kept her security badges, a collection of Phoebes rings and the clock face cookie jar Matthew Perry gave it to him. According to Kudrow, Perry asked for permission before giving it to him but he remembers it a little differently. I stole the cookie jar that had the clock on it and gave it to Lisa Kudrow, he said bluntly. Because she, at one point, looked at it and thought it was a real clock. By channeling her inner Rachel Green, Jennifer Anistons chose fashion: a floral lace dress straight out of the Monicas closet. I still have it to this day, still wear it and it looks great, Aniston said. When Courteney Cox noticed that the dress was probably faded and out of fashion four times, Aniston commented cooly: It will always be in fashion. The only cast member who hasn’t been left with memories of his time on the show is Cox. I am not a person who collects things, she admitted. So now I regret. I’m really going to steal something tonight! Directed by Ben Winston and produced by Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Schwimmer and Perry, Friends: Reunion will be available to stream on HBO Max starting May 27. HBO MAX







