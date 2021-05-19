EXCLUSIVE: I just want some kind of climax – Ram Gopal Varma provides an update on his Arnab Goswami movie: Bollywood News





In August 2020, Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account and in a series of tweets announced that he would be making a film about Republic TV news anchor and editor Arnab Goswami. He said the film will be titled Arnab – The new prostitute. In his tweets, he had expressed his anger towards Goswami while explaining why he wanted to make a movie about him. At the time, Varma was reacting to current debates around the disappearance of Sushant Singh Rajput and the bad light on Bollywood as a whole. While he announced at the time that the film will be released in November 2020, there has been no update so far. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ram Gopal Varma spoke about the delay in making the film. The real Arnab Goswami goes fast. I think it goes way beyond my scenario. By the time I catch up with him; I just want some kind of climax. In other words, what I’m saying is his real-life thing is way more interesting than what I’m trying to write, he said. I mean the amount of movies he does on Republic TV. They all look a lot more interesting than I want them to. So I just slowed down a bit. But I’ll get there, he explained. Meanwhile, on the job front, RGV recently launched its own OTT platform called Spark and the first movie to release on the platform is its latest D Company release. D Company with Ashwat Kanth, Pranay Dixit, Naina Ganguly and Irra Mor, tells how a street gang in Mumbai led by Dawood Ibrahim became the most dangerous criminal organization in the world. READ ALSO: EXCLUSIVE: Arnab Wants To Idle Like Salman Khan And Look Like The Country’s Biggest Hero, Says Ram Gopal Varma BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

