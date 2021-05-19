Exclusive Globe Interview: Gang of Palestinians Beat Jews in West Hollywood





An Arab was having dinner with Jewish friends in West Hollywood on Monday night, when he said around 9:00 p.m. that several cars were driving slowly, flying Palestinian flags. “Maher,” who only gave his first name out of concern for his safety, said they started to insult him and his friends. “Then suddenly I see a glass flying over us,” he said. A drink was thrown at the party from one of the cars. Maher said the glass hit a pole and shattered all over him and his friends. “I went to the guy and spoke Arabic – I’m Armenian from Beirut – and told them to relax… ‘don’t throw us drinks,’ Maher said. “Suddenly a few guys from the cars started running towards me and then 15-20 guys ran at us,” Maher said. “They see I’m Arab, but a big guy jumps on me and hits me. I fought back. Maher said he looked around and realized he was “alone fighting 20 people”. They kicked his Jewish friend “who went to the ground,” Maher said. “Three guys kept hitting me and didn’t stop.” Richard Grenell has posted videos captured during the beatings by witnesses. The first video shows the beating (tongue warning): Warning, graphic violence: Hamas supporters hunt down Jews in Los Angeles. This terror was made after @Joe Biden publicly praised @Sexyworld, a proud anti-Semite who calls on Democrats to take action against what she says are violations of Israel’s human rights. pic.twitter.com/Nue0rKOszq – Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 19, 2021 The second video (below) shows more of what happened. Witnesses in the video reported: “A group of about 30 Palestinians jumped out of a car and asked who was Jewish. Two guys said they were and started beating them up. A few people stepped in – a Christian Arab jumped in to help. They are apparently going around town and asking who is Jewish and beating them. Another witness: pic.twitter.com/7INLa13zEF – Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 19, 2021 Maher said the Palestinians stomped on the heads of his Jewish friends. After being treated in the hospital, with X-rays and MRI scans taken, one of his friends suffered a concussion. Maher said his hand was cut with a knife and his shoulder was injured. He was sprayed with pepper, but didn’t realize how much until he showered much later and the pepper spray spread all over his body, causing him great pain. “They came prepared for a fight,” added Maher. Maher said the police had come but “was not keen on reporting.” He said when he questioned paramedics about his severed shoulder and hand, they did not help at all. And he said he was told there was nothing they could do to help him with the pepper spray. “I don’t feel like myself,” Maher said. “I want these guys to get caught,” Maher said. “The local police are doing nothing. There is no such thing as crazy justice. He added, “All I wanted was peace.”







