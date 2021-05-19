Metallica, Nine Inch Nails & Disturbed Headline Welcome to Rockville





Xavier Torrent / Redferns / Getty Images Metallica Welcome To Rockville is making up for lost time by returning with its biggest year yet. The Danny Wimmer Presents Festival has expanded to four days and will take place November 11-14 in his new home at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The event had already taken place in April or May at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, Florida. . The festival is capped by Nine Inch Nails, Disturbed and Metallica with James Hetfield & co. headlining Friday and Sunday. The lineup includes over 70 acts including Deftones, Cypress Hill, Stone Temple Pilots, Rob Zombie, Social Distortion, Chevelle, Pennywise, The Offspring, Staind, Lamb Of God, Asking Alexandria, GWAR, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mudvayne, Mastodon, Anthrax, Fall into reverse and sleep with sirens. I am always especially proud to perform in my home state of Florida and have never been as excited as I am this year, said Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, in a statement. Welcome to Rockville Were celebrating our 10th Welcome To Rockville building on the big plans we had for 2020: bringing Metallica for two nights, with Disturbed, Florida heroes Lynyrd Skynyrd (with their latest North Florida show), and so many bands that were gonna make last year’s biggest Rockville yet and then make it a better one, adding a fourth day of music led by Nine Inch Nails. Welcome To Rockville is an incredible rock and roll vacation destination, and our new home, Daytona International Speedway, located just a few miles from the beach, allows us to have more space for a bigger and better festival experience and of camping. Day and weekend passes are on sale now starting at $ 99.50 for one day and $ 249.50 for four days, plus fees. VIP passes and camping packages are also available. Fans are encouraged to purchase passes now, as prices will increase in the coming weeks. A limited number of specially priced military personnel tickets are on sale now through GovX. The most recent reports submitted to Pollstars Boxoffice for Welcome To Rockville are for the 2017 festival, which sold 56,033 tickets and grossed $ 2,104,050. With Welcome To Rockville, Danny Wimmer’s portfolio presents includes Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival.







