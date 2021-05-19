Samantha has been all over the news since morning as the trailer for her first Hindi project, The Famil Man 2, is now out in the open.

Sam receives all the praise for his daring act as a suicide bomber. Speaking in an interview, lead Hindi actor Manoj Bajpai praised Samantha on her level of dedication.

Manoj says the role of Raji was quite demanding and Sam has been through a lot physically. Bajpai also adds that his transformation is going to shock everyone and what we saw in the promo is just a sample.

Raj and DK are directing The Family Man 2 which will be released June 4 on Amazon Prime.

