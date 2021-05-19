Marvel actor criticized for being “too ugly” to play Shang-Chi





Credit: Left: Marvel Studios, Right: Men’s Health

When Marvel released the trailer for the MCU’s first Asian superhero film, the world was mesmerized by Shang Chi actor Simu Liu. Alongside actresses Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians) and Awkawafina (Raya and the last dragon), Simu Liu brings Bruce Lee’s Kung Fu movies to life with his incredible martial arts skills. And while Canadian actor Liu received a ton of praise after Marvel announced his role, he also received a lot of backlash from Chinese viewers. In one Men’s health interview (Liu is the cover star of June), theShang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings The actor explained how the Chinese community tore him apart for being “too ugly” for the role. The comments were made following a since-deleted video in which people on the streets of Beijing were asked to rate Liu’s attractiveness. I have a ton of trolls… They left Chinese comments on my page, and I would be so excited to translate them, because I thought they had to express their support. And [instead] it would be like, your face looks like a dog’s anus, you don’t deserve this role. The concept of the perfect body differs in many parts of the world. For North Americans, many comic and MCU fans see the standard body type of a superhero built with a massive muscular tone and broad shoulders, while in China many martial artists and celebrities are known for their bigger, leaner and leaner muscle tone. . And although the world today is trying to end the stigma of the “perfect body,” said Liu Men’s health he faced insecurities. Growing up, I was obsessed with being desirable, during audition for [Shang Chi], I never really thought I had a chance all the time, because I never felt the prettiest, tallest, or best martial arts. I have days when I feel really sexy and on top of the world, and I have days when I don’t. But more than anything, I can be at peace with who I am as full charisma, my humor, my soul. As many of us face our own insecurities on a daily basis, it is humbling to know that these great actors like Simu Liu share the same personal thoughts and views about themselves. What I personally admire is that he doesn’t let negative comments and attacks on social media affect him: What started to click for me was that I was not chosen because of my appearance or my martial arts abilities or anything other than my ability to inhabit a character, Aside from being an amazing actor, Liu also shares how he spent years training for the role. After watching this I can’t imagine how anyone would doubt him! Watch this amazing clip on How To Train Like Simu Liu: Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings will land in theaters on September 3, 2021 and it has been announced by CEO Bob Chapek that it will only be in theaters for 45 days. Make sure to check it out on the big screen when you can! What do you think of this negative reaction towards Shang Chi actor Simu Liu? Let us know in the comments below!

