“We are back!” – The Hollywood Reporter

Actor and former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was one of the surprise guests of a rally designed to spread the word that it’s time to leave home, take a break from the streaming and return to the streets. theaters now that the COVID-19 crisis has abated.

“We’re back! We’re back. Let’s sing it,” Schwarzenegger said as he stepped onto the stage in an auditorium at AMC Century City.

The presentation was a continuation of the ‘Big Screen Is Back’ initiative, which began at the end of the Oscars pre-show with a PSA starring Matthew McConaughey and featuring some of the 150 000 workers and more affected by one-year cinema closures.

The filmmakers and studio executives attending Wednesday’s event at AMC Century City had a collective message: Seeing a movie on the big screen cannot be reproduced. Due to the pandemic and its lingering impact, some studios are sending their movies to streamers. But no one touted the benefits of streaming during Wednesday’s presentation; instead, the focus was on resurrecting the theater as a top choice for consumers.

“Marvel movies are made to be seen on the big screen. This is hands down the best way to see a Marvel movie and, in my opinion, any movie, ”Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said in a recorded message featuring a reel of Marvel sizzle, including a clip of Black Widow.

JJ Abrams introduced himself in person. “It’s really great to be back in a movie theater,” Abrams said. “Personally, some of my best life experiences have been in rooms like this. I think it’ll be roaring back, so I’ll see you at the movies. “

The “The Big Screen Is Back” campaign is supported by a broad coalition of Hollywood leaders, the National Association of Theater Owners, the Motion Picture Association, film tours and studios. It is led by seasoned marketing executives including Terry Curtin, Megan Crawford of CAA and Megan Colligan of Imax.

During the session in Century City, Hollywood studio executives and filmmakers shared footage from their summer films. (Warner Bros. showed eight minutes of Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical. In the heights.)

Due to fears that a box office recovery will not be immediate, Disney hedges its bets and debuts Black Widow July 9 and on Disney + Premier Access (same for Cruella on Memorial Day). Warner Bros. Releases its full 2021 day and slate date in theaters and on HBO Max, including In the heights, a decision that infuriated many Hollywood. The studio has announced that it will revert to more normal windowing in 2022.

Taking his turn at the desk, Paramount Pictures National Distribution Chairman Chris Aronson said A Quiet Place, Part II, which opens in front Cruella, can only “be seen in theaters” and will not be shown on the day and date.

Quiet place Director John Krasinski was among the many directors and talents who recorded special messages touting the big screen (Edgar Wright, Jennifer Hudson and Ryan Reynolds, among them). Others have come in person, including Zola director Janicza Bravo and Maggie Q.

All the major studios presented their summer films, from Universal’s F9 to a number of specialty films from companies such as Sony Pictures, A24, Fox Searchlight, IFC Films, Neon and Focus Features.

“We are here today as a community,” said United Artists Releasing head of distribution, Erik Lomis. MGM and partner UAR shared footage from Aretha Franklin’s biopic The respect, with Hudson.

Right now, nearly 65% ​​of theaters in North America are reopened (a huge improvement over several months ago). And a new National Research Group poll shows that 70% of moviegoers now feel comfortable returning to the movies, which is a huge payoff as well (many, however, want mask requirements).

Producer Jason Blum closed the lengthy presentation that teased dozens of summer titles. “I would stay for one of the films shown here today,” he said. “There is a buzz in the creative community about the opening of theaters. This is where most artists want to see their work. “

He also touched on changing business models and “crazy business consolidation,” particularly last week. “It places us at this intersection of recovery and change,” said Blum. “My head is spinning and I’m not sure what to do with it.”

In another sign that things are starting to get back to normal, Disney’s Cruella became the first major studio photo to host a theater premiere on Wednesday night, while Paramount hosted a number of media screenings for Quiet place, part II. Both event films open on Memorial Day and hope to revive the box office, which has been devastated by the pandemic.