Final Account Review: Elderly Germans Recall Their Nazi Past





Over the years and decades they have retained memories of their time as members of the Hitler Youth, or their early adult years with the SS. Photos and identity papers, paramilitary medals and swastikas. Apparently, it never occurred to them to let go of these reminders of an incredibly horrific and hate-ridden past. Final count: 3 out of 4

We are now about 75 years after the end of World War II, and the octogenarians and nonagenarians interviewed in Luke Hollands’ precious documentary Final Account were just children when Hitler came to power in the 1930s, but some of them between them eventually became soldiers, SS officers, guards. and the prison camp workers who remained silent and often indifferent when they witnessed the capture, torture and murder of hundreds, thousands of Jewish prisoners. Holland has spent years interviewing hundreds of Germans about their memories of the war, condensing the conversations into a feature-length documentary in which these elderly men and women sit in the comfort of their living rooms and kitchens, rehearsing variations on the same theme: I had no choice but to join the Hitler Youth. If I had spoken when I witnessed atrocities, I would have been shot. I was young. I could not do anything. Some express regret and wonder how one group of humans could treat another group of humans with such cruelty. Others say they wish Hitler sent back the Jews instead of killing them, or adamantly refuse to believe in the scale of the Holocaust. A man, a former Waffen-SS soldier, eyes shining with defiance, says he has no regrets and is proud of his past. A group of women are nostalgic for their days with the Girls Wing of the Nazi Party Youth Movement, remembering how they were able to get out of the house and exercise, sing and walk, and feel as if they belonged to a group. An elderly woman chuckles like a schoolgirl when asked if her husband was an SS soldier, and only says that she must have hidden him for months after the war ended or he would have been killed. Yet women also remember the smell of burnt flesh from a nearby crematorium. They knew of the horrors perpetrated in Hitler’s name. But what could they do? While the score is at times unnecessarily overworked, director Holland wisely refrains from adding unnecessary frills and only occasionally shows pictures or photos reminding us of the horrors of the Holocaust. We have seen these images time and time again. We know what happened. What makes Final Account so intriguing and, yes, so infuriating is seeing and hearing so many Germans who are nearing the end of their days and who have managed to find excuses, rationalize, distance from the hell that was their homeland. in the 1930s and 1940s. Certainly a small percentage of them seem really regrettable and truly remorseful. Most don’t.

