Pramod Bhagat believes it will take longer for para-athletes to gain visibility in Bollywood





Despite the current global health crisis and the surge in Covid-19 cases, Para-shuttle Pramod Bhagat continues to focus on preparing for the very first Paralympic Games. He hopes the tournament will change the way people look at para-athletes. After being postponed due to last year’s global pandemic, the tournament is scheduled to be held in August in Tokyo. Hope this will happen on schedule. Some time ago I also had a word with the organizers and they too were optimistic about it. This is a very big opportunity for me as well as for the para-athlete community, and that is why I am still preparing today, Bhagat tells us. The 32-year-old, from Attabira in the Odishas Bargarh district, believes that over the years a lot has changed for para-athletes, and the rest would change after the Paralympics. He is hopeful that Bollywood will wake up soon with the presence of para-athletes and tell stories of their lives. After Saina Nehwal won a medal at the Olympics, badminton took a boost and became a popular sport. I think that will also happen with us after the tournament, says Bhagat, ranked world number one in para-badminton for men’s singles and doubles. If we look for inspiring stories from people, we find a lot of them, and it will be good for everyone. But for now, I don’t think that’s possible at least until the Paralympic Games take place this year, adds the sport icon, who was unable to compete at the Spain International due to the new quarantine rules imposed following the Covid-19 pandemic. The trend of biopics based on sports figures has found a permanent place in Bollywood, but Bhagat feels that not all stories click with audiences. Jaisa Milkha Singh ki story ke saath ek emotional quotient bhi aaya tha, jabki saina ki history sports pe hi reh gayi. I Saina ke peeche rehne ka ek yeh reason bhi hai ke usmein emotional touch nahi tha, he nods. Having overcome the challenges that polio brought to his life as a child, Shuttle also dreams of his life being on the big screen and admits that he knows it’s still a distant reality. Kabhi na kabhi toh meri biopic aayegi, whether on the big screen or any other medium. And I want Nawazuddin Siddiqui to try my role. His playing is very natural and I think he would be the right choice to highlight my story, he admits.

