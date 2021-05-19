Abandoned house once rented by Kurt Cobain asks for $ 998,000





A famous fixer-upper has just surfaced for sale in Hollywood Hills. For a brief period in 1992, the 100-year-old Craftsman was praised by Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, and now he’s on the market for $ 998,000. Perched on a hill in Hollywood Heights, the abandoned lair has fallen into disrepair, but its past is a little more illustrious than its present. According to the 2011 documentary Hit So Hard, Cobain wrote most of Nirvanas In Utero’s third and final studio album in the 2,500 square foot home. Over the years, Cobain fans and YouTubers visited the dilapidated mansion to pay homage to the rock icon. 1/2 The century-old house. (Tatiana Tensen) 2/2 The exterior. (Tatiana Tensen) The Cobain Connection isn’t the property’s only selling point. It also comes with a key to a remarkable Hollywood landmark: the High Tower, a five-story, 100-foot-tall stone tower that houses an antique elevator built in the style of an Italian campanile. Instead of climbing the steep hill on foot, residents who live in the 18 properties of High Tower Elevator Assn. can ride the historic elevator disguised as a steeple to their homes. A five-story elevator disguised as a steeple takes residents to their Hollywood Heights home. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times) Presented as a potential project, the house has two bedrooms and a bathroom, as well as an apartment on the ground floor. Highlights include a two-story living room with a dramatic staircase and four sets of French doors that open onto a terrace overlooking Hollywood. One of the most influential people, Cobain has released three successful albums as the frontman of Nirvana: Bleach, Nevermind and In Utero. Fueled by hits such as Smells Like Teen Spirit and Come as You Are, the group has sold over 75 million records and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Tatiana Tensen of Sothebys International Realty Los Feliz owns the list.







