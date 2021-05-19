



Carrie Bradshaws’ orbit in Manhattan just got a little bigger. Sara ramirez will join the cast of Gender and citys next awakening, And just like that, HBO Max announced wednesday. Ramirez, who isn’t binary, is set to play Che Diaz (they / them), a queer, non-binary standing comedian who hosts a podcast that Carrie is a frequent guest on. (The insert carries an inevitable joke that listeners can’t see his Manolo Blahniks here.) Ramirez joins Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin davis like a regular series. As stated previously, Kim cattralls Samantha Jones will be absent from the rebirth. Che will be the series’ first non-binary character and a welcome change of pace for the series, which has long been criticized for its lack of representation (and its fragile history with LGBTQ characters). The character is described as a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles made them and their podcast very popular, according to HBO Max. Everybody has And just like that is more than delighted that a dynamically talented actor like Sara Ramirez has joined the Gender and city family executive producer Michael patrick king said in a statement. Sara is a one of a kind talent, equally comfortable with comedy and drama and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show. Ramirez is a Tony Award-winning artist and activist who’s no stranger to breaking down barriers in a hit TV series. They spent over a decade playing orthopedic surgeon Dr Callie Torres on Grey’s Anatomy before their release in 2016. Next, Ramirez played Kat Sandoval, a bisexual, non-binary character in the CBS drama Madam Secretary. New York City moviegoers may also remember their slyly legendary performance as tired Zabars cashier in You’ve got mail. It seems that the Gender and city the renewal keeps its promise to diversify its ranks. Previously reported TVLine as the 10-episode SATC the sequel would add around six new characters, three of whom would be series regulars and women of color. HBO Max Content Director Casey bloys also claimed that he and King didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast because it didn’t reflect New York. So they’re very, very conscious of understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks like today. Aside from the original three women, Ramirez is the first confirmed cast member to join. And just like that as the world scrambles to find out which shows the lovers have signed on. There has been no definitive report indicating whether Chris Noths Mr. Big returns, despite the teasing of the actors on social networks. John corbett went ahead and announced that Aidan Shaw was going on board, although HBO Max never confirmed it. And David Eigenberg said hes pretty sure Steve is involved. Then again, Carrie never planned for Berger to break up with her via Post-it, and we all know how it ended. There is no release date for And just like that…, but production is expected to start this year. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair A first look at Leonardo DiCaprio in The Flower Moon Killers

