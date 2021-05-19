Entertainment
Aero Theater in Santa Monica is scheduled to reopen June 10 – CBS Los Angeles
SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – The Aero Theater in Santa Monica will reopen on June 10 after being closed for more than a year, cultural arts and film preservation non-profit group American Cinematheque announced Wednesday.
The theater, located at 1328 Montana Ave., will reopen with a pre-screening of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation of “In the Heights,” which will be released nationwide on June 11.
READ MORE: University of California among organizations affected by major cyberattack on Accellion firewall software
Theater lineup throughout the month will include 70mm screenings of “2001: A Space Odyssey”, “Vertigo”, “Lawrence of Arabia” and “Tenet”.
“After more than a year of absence from our beloved cinemas, the American Cinematheque is delighted to welcome its members and moviegoers to the Aero, and we are delighted to offer excellent screenings and programming through our new location in Los Feliz, ”said American Cinematheque Executive Director Ken Scherer. “It has been a difficult year, but we are more committed than ever to celebrating the magic of cinema and encouraging everyone to take advantage of our tremendous range of events coming up this summer.”
READ MORE: Woman killed, 4 others shot dead during street brawl in Hemet |
American Cinematheque also announced that it will expand its programming to the Los Feliz 3 Theater, 1822 N. Vermont Ave, at the end of July.
The partnership comes as renovations continue at AC’s famous Egyptian Theater on Hollywood Boulevard. This theater will remain closed until the end of 2022.
In an effort to raise funds, AC sells 25 chairs from the Egyptian theater, as well as a limited number of pieces of the theater screen covered with lucite, signed by various filmmakers.
NO MORE NEWS: 5 Motorway reopened after complete commercial closure
Details are available here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]