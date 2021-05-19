Aero Theater in Santa Monica is scheduled to reopen June 10 – CBS Los Angeles

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – The Aero Theater in Santa Monica will reopen on June 10 after being closed for more than a year, cultural arts and film preservation non-profit group American Cinematheque announced Wednesday.

The theater, located at 1328 Montana Ave., will reopen with a pre-screening of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation of “In the Heights,” which will be released nationwide on June 11.

Theater lineup throughout the month will include 70mm screenings of “2001: A Space Odyssey”, “Vertigo”, “Lawrence of Arabia” and “Tenet”.

“After more than a year of absence from our beloved cinemas, the American Cinematheque is delighted to welcome its members and moviegoers to the Aero, and we are delighted to offer excellent screenings and programming through our new location in Los Feliz, ”said American Cinematheque Executive Director Ken Scherer. “It has been a difficult year, but we are more committed than ever to celebrating the magic of cinema and encouraging everyone to take advantage of our tremendous range of events coming up this summer.”

American Cinematheque also announced that it will expand its programming to the Los Feliz 3 Theater, 1822 N. Vermont Ave, at the end of July.

The partnership comes as renovations continue at AC’s famous Egyptian Theater on Hollywood Boulevard. This theater will remain closed until the end of 2022.

In an effort to raise funds, AC sells 25 chairs from the Egyptian theater, as well as a limited number of pieces of the theater screen covered with lucite, signed by various filmmakers.

