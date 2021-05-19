Actor Miles Brown on Black-Ish’s legacy ahead of his final season





Miles Brown plays the character of Jack Johnson on “black-ish”.

Jeff Vespa

Kenya Barris sitcom blackish caused a stir on the prime-time scene, earning 19 Emmy nominations and paving the way for two spinoff shows since its premiere in 2014. The show, which will soon air its final season, has also managed to attract a large audience, with an audience that mostly non-black. That said, black critics still appreciate his genuine nod to culture with episodes such as 2016’s One Hope, which centers family discussions around race after a white police officer is indicted after the murder. of a black teenager. He rebroadcast after the death of George Floyd. Although I certainly believe that his Whites can derive the greatest benefit and learn from blackish, As an early viewer of the series, I enjoyed the fun relationship with the characters and seeing talented young actors blossom and grow from it, says Tonja Rene Stidhum, TV and film critic and writer. at The Root, at For (bes) The Culture. For me, it was actually a fun, light-hearted escape when black people were inundated with such violent images in the news and sometimes even in the fictionalized media. This is what first attracted actor Miles Brown to the series. Brown, who plays Jack Johnson on blackish, was particularly drawn to the family accent and story of Rainbow and Dre Johnson, played by Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, who navigate life’s daily challenges while embarking on individual journeys of self-discovery. while learning about Black culture, gender stereotypes and the majority of their children. I feel that I have grown up [by] be more aware of what is happening in our society, in particular [for] people of color, says Brown. Participating in solving difficult family and social issues on our show gave me [the] confidence to speak on behalf of young people outside the show, that’s why I created my album We the future. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Brown says the end of blackish is cause for celebration because it will end on what he says is a perfect note. Its cultural impact, he says, will outlast its eight seasons. The show even allowed Brown to use his platform to inspire other Gen Zers to dream big, empower themselves, and use their experiences to stand up for one another. Through his debut rap album, We The Future, released last October, he sought to send positive and inspiring messages to younger generations. We The Future features artists such as Slick Rick, Jidenna and NBA Dame Dolla (Damian Lillard), and is produced by Madlib, Mic Checkmate and Deliv. Brown also released two music videos, “Kid” and “Entourage,” in conjunction with the release of his album. We can say something powerful and within seconds it can be heard or repeated around the world, he says. We have that power.

