How I recovered my identity after putting aside my Hollywood career to become a full-time parent

It should have been a dream: moving to Hawaii to enjoy the sun and sand with your kids for a year, while your husband films on location for the hit TV series Lost. But ironically, Shannon Kenny Carbonell had already felt lost for years and was terrified that this decision would exacerbate those feelings.

At the time, Kenny Carbonell was unsure of his decision to put aside his own acting career (while her husband Nstor Carbonell was pursuing his) to focus on parenting their two young sons. She had been successful on her own, appearing on shows such as her Australias Sons and Daughters, 7th Heaven, Seinfeld and more.

Kenny Carbonell, 52, details his journey to rediscover his identity and happiness in his new book, All Is Not LOST: How I Friended Failure on the Island and Found a Way Home.

Shannon Kenny Carbonell with her husband N? Stor Carbonell and their children Rafael and Marco in Hawaii. Courtesy of Shannon Kenny Carbonell.

I think there’s this kind of daily internal conversation with women who are parents: it’s great, my kids are great, I’m so privileged So why do I feel so empty? Kenny Carbonell told Know Your Value. I was lucky enough to be able to talk about it with my girlfriends, but it’s not a conversation I see publicly. And I think I felt so adrift, because I didn’t expect to be a full time parent.

As Kenny Carbonell details in All Is Not LOST, she continued to work after the couple’s first son, Rafael, was born in 2002. But she quickly discovered it was going to be difficult.

I was surprised. My goal was to work … but even before [Rafael] was born, [my husband] Nstor and I had to drive five hours north [from our home in Los Angeles] for him to attend a film festival. I was filming in San Diego at the time. I remember exactly where we were on the [Interstate] 5 highway, near a herd of cows, when I thought it was going to be very complicated logistically.

Still, Kenny Carbonell acted for about two years after her maternity leave. Still, she found herself unwilling to leave the baby, and she struggled with what looked like opposing forces in her life: her career and her family. After their second son, Marco, arrived in 2005, Kenny Carbonell decided to become a full-time mother.

Shannon Kenny Carbonell and her family moved to Oahu, where they lived from August 2009 to July 2010. Courtesy of Shannon Kenny Carbonell.

She expected to feel a little relief. Instead, the minute I chose not to work, this crack opened. A big hole has formed inside of me, said Kenny Carbonell. It was a big shock. I didn’t realize how much I got into this dream [of acting]. I literally felt like no one else. That’s when the terrible internal conversation started, and it didn’t stop.

You are a loser. You couldn’t hack it; you entered the industry and gave up completely. You’re worth nothing, Kenny Carbonell thought. Then came the guilt of having had those feelings. She thought, you are so privileged; so many mothers have to work. Do you have these beautiful children and you are complaining?

She could get through the day, supported by times with her kids and leaning on a very supportive Nstor, but especially when the kids went to bed she felt dissatisfied, like a zombie.

All the while, Nstors’ acting career was flourishing. What started out as a smaller part of Lost has grown as its character, the mysterious and timeless Richard Alpert, has become an important part of the story arc. Nstor was promoted to the main cast for the sixth and final season shows. And that meant moving locally to Hawaii.

The couple decided that the whole family would move to Oahu, where they lived from August 2009 until July 2010. Once again, Kenny Carbonell was feeling torn: she was excited to go and wanted to support her husband as well. But she also wondered how she was going to build a life there when she was not right in me.

Hawaii would ultimately become the first step in reclaiming her identity. But first, she has hit rock bottom.

Kenny Carbonells’ family had come to Hawaii to help them move in and spend time together, but within a week they were arguing over her decision to become a full-time parent and the feelings of loss they could feel in her. She bumped into her father in particular.

I felt in him too this loss of moving away from my career, she says. I didn’t just disappoint myself, but I also disappointed my dad. I didn’t even know if my family would come back from this huge fight. And I hit a level so low that I realized I had to stop fighting this pain. I need to be a part of it, to let it sit with me. Once I did that amazing things started to happen.

In her book, “All is Not Lost: How I Loved Failure on the Island and Found a Way Home,” Shannon Kenny Carbonell (third from left) recounts some of the unique friendships that she knotted in Hawaii. Courtesy of Shannon Kenny Carbonell.

Part of his healing journey was the island itself, Kenny Carbonell said. She was inspired by a strong connection between Hawaiians and their land. And she started to meet women, often new friends. They took her on hikes among lush greenery. They took her to a sandbar far out in the ocean for a picnic. They were swimming, laughing and talking about real things.

I was sinking into this life where there was no Hollywood and I could be just Shannon, she said. In Hollywood, everyone dreams of being an actor, not a wife and mom. I love hollywood [and] that people come here with dreams. But I needed to part with it.

Her book chronicles some of the unique friendships she made in Hawaii, which she calls microloves. Wives of the military, a woman working in the pharmacy and many others taught her the lessons she learned through osmosis, she said.

When she returned to California a year later, I came home healed, she said. Something happened at home that I talk about in the book, and I realized that I had thrown away a lot of myself.

Kenny Carbonell looked at the stack of newspapers she was pulling out of her suitcase and knew she wanted to write a book someday. All Is Not LOST spanned a decade, with Kenny Carbonell taking writing classes, attending memory classes, and ultimately starting his drafts by writing an hour a day in the morning.

The silences have filled with something, said Kenny Carbonell. I didn’t have to spend a lot of time away from the kids, but I created things that were just right for me. And now that they’re 19 and almost 16, I see how important that is.

She wrote the book not for herself, she said, but to make other women going through motherhood feel less alone. Women often don’t feel safe expressing a sense of loss of identity, emptiness or other complicated feelings around parenthood, she said.

First of all, fully acknowledge the feelings and share them on a deep, deep and honest level, said Kenny Carbonell. I didn’t do this with anyone other than my husband. Whether it’s your friends, family, or a therapist, it has to come out. Do not fear him; sit down with it.

Realize that all mothers probably feel this on some level. And it’s going to be hard work, she added. It is not pretty. Bringing pain means suffering, but that’s how you can actually treat it.

Forgive yourself for these feelings. Know that they are valid. And finally, figure out what will help them dissipate. It could be taking time for close friendships, finding a nice hobby, or working on projects while the kids are sleeping, the key is it’s something that’s right for you. You can also start small, with all the actions that will foster a sense of self, reward your creativity, and make you feel fulfilled.

Separate the mother part of you from the other parts of you, said Kenny Carbonell. You must be able to live happily with your children. And the only way to do that is to be true to who you are.