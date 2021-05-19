Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes welcome their first child on Instagram





From now on, whenever someone sings Jason Derulooo, they can be talking about two different people. The 31-year-old pop singer shared the most wonderful news of all on May 18: He’s now a father. Savage Love singer-songwriter announced the birth of his first child with model girlfriend Jena Frumes via his Instagram. The couple named their son Jason King Derulo, making him a junior. The message from the powerful singers included a heartwarming video that shows everything from the trip to the hospital to the first time he held his newborn son. It’s hard not to choke on the clip, and it’s clear Derulo is touched and emotional as he goes to bed with the child. The singer captioned the visual, calling the event the happiest day of my life. Derulo went on to say that his girlfriend is a benevolent hero of a mother and her little boy is lucky to have him as a mom. Derulo and Frumes reportedly met at a gym in 2020, and they quickly developed a romance that has now taken to the next level. They announced they were expecting a child, the first for the two, last March, just two months before the youngest member of the family arrived. At the time, the musician exclaimed that he couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in his life. Frumes also broke the news at the same time, although she did so with a series of photos of herself and Derulo in the hospital, of the baby (with her face covered for privacy reasons), and a photo of her breast milk, sharing what this process looks like to her. The model called her son their beautiful, healthy little king, just like any new mom would. The arrival of Derulos’ son comes at a particularly auspicious time for the singer, as he is enjoying a more busy period of success than normal. After hitting some sort of doldrums on the charts and disagreeing over creative efforts with her longtime label Warner Brothers, the global star has left the company and has been running her own career for over a year now. Around this time he became a huge TikTok star, he produced an incredible amount of music and he even scored another # 1 hit worldwide with the song. Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat), which also included Jawsh 685 and BTS. He has also recently released singles like the poppy hit Take You Dancing and Lifestyle with Maroon 5s Adam Levine.

