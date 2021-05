Hollywood uncertain after AT&T and Amazon-MGM developments

To borrow the name of a popular Hollywood franchise, this week’s industry news arrived quickly and furiously. No sooner did the Wall Street Journal publish a profile of Jason Kilar celebrating his first anniversary as CEO of WarnerMedia than Bloomberg snapped a high octane merger story two days later that will likely spell the end. from the short and controversial tenure of the executive to the entertainment company. The morning after the May 16 bombshell news that AT&T had entered into stealth negotiations with reality TV giant Discovery to divest its assets WarnerMedia into a newly merged company, another outlet let drop a scoop that Amazon was considering making a deal to acquire MGM. The sudden onslaught of these back-to-back developments caused a company-wide shake up, leaving Wall Street, senior executives at the companies involved, other industry insiders, bankers and entertainment journalists scrambling to predict. the ultimate impact on the media world as a whole. and who will or will not survive the consequences of these transformative movements. One of the main casualties of the WarnerMedia-Discovery union is believed to be Kilar, who has been pretty much blinded by AT & T’s secret merger talks to part ways with the very entertainment assets he has chaired since that time. last year. He is reportedly in the process of negotiating its release as of this writing. All we know for sure is that Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who will lead the new combined company once regulators sign next year, will want to set up his own management team when he gets the job. green light to do so. What this portends – good or bad – for WarnerMedia’s current regime and those responsible for its various business divisions is unclear. Such uncertainty creates unwanted distraction and breeds fear among those who do not know what their future holds. I especially feel for the film, television and digital executives and their staff at Warner Bros. who for over a year have had to endure heartbreaking changes and job losses – during a debilitating pandemic no less. As Cynthia Littleton points out in her story this week, the venerable studio that was once the “citadel of Hollywood” is now gearing up for its third management shake-up in as many years. The same could be said of another historic and once powerful part of the business, MGM, which has changed hands several times over the decades, including the three instances where former billionaire owner Kirk Kerkorian had it. bought and sold. No one knows what the entertainment and media landscape will look like a year from now. With the greatest of certainty, however, we can assume that it will be very different.







