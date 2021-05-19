Salma Hayek Nearly Died From COVID-19





“I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home.'” Salma hayek just revealed that she secretly fought COVID-19 last year and that things have gone wrong. David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

In a new interview with VarietySalma admitted she had the disease in the early days of the pandemic and actually believed she was in danger of losing her life. “My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad. I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home, “” said Salma. Instead of being hospitalized, she spent seven weeks isolated in a room in her family’s home in London. At one point, she was even put on oxygen. Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Salma says she spent the rest of the year recovering from COVID and still hasn’t fully regained the energy she once had. She had to make a slow transition to work due to how easily she burned herself out. Luc Castel / Getty Images

“I had started zooming at one point, but I could only do a certain number because I would be so tired,” Salma explained. In April, Salma finally returned to a film set for the first time since her contract with COVID, to film Ridley Scotts Gucci House. It wasn’t a long time. It was easy. It was the perfect job to come back to it, ”Salma said of the job. And if there’s one thing that is clear from Salma’s COVID experience, it’s that no matter how many times she gets a nasal swab, she hates it every time: BuzzFeed every day Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

