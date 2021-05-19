Ex actor Danny Mastersons says she had to pull her hair to stop the rape

LOS ANGELES (AP) A woman testified on Friday that she had a five-year relationship with actor Danny Masterson when she woke up to find he started having sex with her while she slept, as often happened.

She didn’t want it, she said, but had always accepted it. This time she fought back.

I tried to push him away and say no, the woman, identified in court only as Christina B., said. He didn’t want to stop. So I did something that I knew would make him angry and probably make him angry. I pulled her hair. He has these rules, no hair touch rule, no face touch rule. He had this thing about his hair, so I knew if I pulled really, really hard he would let go. But what he did was hit me.

Christina B. was the second of three accusers for the 45-year-old That 70s Show actor to testify in Los Angeles Superior Court at a preliminary hearing to determine whether there was enough evidence to order to Masterson to stand trial on three counts of rape. Masterson has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer Thomas Mesereau said he would prove his innocence.

The incident described by Christine B. took place in November 2001, in the house she will share with Masterson throughout their six-year relationship. When questioned by Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller, she said he hit her in the face with a loosely held fist, then finally stopped, spat on her and called her a white trash can.

Mesereau, who will later have the opportunity to cross-examine Christine B., told the judge he would argue the interaction was consensual.

The Associated Press does not generally name people who claim to be victims of sexual abuse.

Christine B. said in another incident a month later, not cited in the charges, that she passed out, woke up in pain and learned from Masterson that he had had sex with her then that she was unconscious. This prompted her to visit the ethics officials of the Church of Scientology, which she joined in 1996 at the request of Masterson, a prominent member.

She said officials convinced her that she had not been raped and that she did not go to police to report Masterson until 15 years had passed.

In court documents in a civil lawsuit filed by Mastersons accusers, the Church of Scientology has denied all of the women’s allegations.

The church featured prominently in the case in which the accused and his three accusers were all staunch members at the time of the 2001-2003 allegations.

The two women who testified at the hearing both spoke to church officials long before they went to the police.

Mesereau said Tuesday before the hearing began that the charge was marked by religious prejudice in the most blatant form of prosecutors and the head detective.

And earlier Wednesday, he continued his cross-examination of the first witness, identified in court as Jen B., trying to link her to prominent voices who have spoken out against Scientology, including actor Leah Remini.

Jen B. admitted to filming an interview with Remini for her Scientology and the Aftermath show in 2017, saying she did so because she feared no charges would be laid against Masterson and that she believed it was maybe her only chance to be heard.

She said no when Mesereau asked her twice if she had been paid for the interview.

The lawyer also pressed her on what he said were inconsistencies and contradictions between her accounts to church officials and the police in the months following the 2003 incident, and his testimony Tuesday.

It was familiar territory for Mesereau, who defended Michael Jackson in the 2005 trial which saw him acquitted of pedophilia and defended Bill Cosby after two trials, the second of which resulted in his conviction for sexual assault in 2018.

