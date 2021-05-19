Ravens wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown to change jersey number from No.15 to No.5

Many talented NFL players are trading their jersey numbers for single digits in preparation for the 2021 season, as a new NFL owner rule now allows them to do. The Baltimore Ravens have one of their best receivers changing his jersey number, as the team announced Wednesday that Marquise Brown will return No. 15 and No. 5.
“Hollywood” Brown winning the No. 5 jersey is an interesting move, as the last Ravens star to wear that number was quarterback Joe Flacco. The former NFL Rookie of the Year won Super Bowl XLVII with Baltimore in 2013 and was also named Super Bowl MVP. Flacco has several franchise records, including most passing yards, most regular season wins, and most playoff wins. Either way, Brown has a chance to make Purple No.5 relevant again.
Brown was drafted by the Ravens with the No.25 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and was the Ravens’ main receiver in 2020 with 58 catches for 769 yards and eight touchdowns. Still, he struggled with the drops – as did many receivers that Lamar Jackson threw at. Brown’s speed and playing ability are big assets, but he’ll be competing for snaps in 2021. Not only did the Ravens sign Sammy Watkins in free agency, but they also passed a first-round pick over Rashod Bateman. from Minnesota and later. Drafted Tylan Wallaceout from Oklahoma state in the fourth round.
Brown isn’t the only Raven to have changed jersey numbers recently, with linebacker Patrick Queen dropping his No.48 for No.6, which he wore during his time at LSU.According to ESPN’s Kevin SeifertNFL rules will require a player to buy back the existing inventory from jersey distributors if he wants to change his number this season. If the player waits until 2022 to change their number, they will not have to buy back any inventory.
