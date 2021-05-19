Dear Biopic in the works of Universal, ‘Mamma Mia!’ Producers – The Hollywood Reporter





Cher receives the biopic treatment thanks to Universal and Oscar winner Eric Roth. Roth is set to write the screenplay for a feature film about the life and career of the multi-hyphenated artist, whose decades-long career spanned music, television, fashion and the world. cinema. It has included several studio albums, a variety comedy show, and a Las Vegas residency, as well as an extensive acting career that included Silkwood, Hide, The Witches of Eastwick, and Dreamer, the latter which earned her an Oscar for best actress. Mamma Mia! producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman are slated to produce the project, after working with Cher on the Mamma Mia! after, Here we go again. Cher, who turns 75 today, shared the news on her Twitter. Ok Universal is doing a biopic with my friends JUDY CRAYMER, GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING.

THEY PRODUCED

THE TWO MAMMA MIA’S, &

MY DEAR DEAR friend 4 YEARS OLD, & WINNER OSCAR..ERIC ROTH WILL 2 WRITE‼ ️

FORREST GUMP

A STAR IS BORN

SUSPECT

NAME SOME IS FILMS – Search) May 19, 2021 Untitled project comes as Hollywood sees wave of rock biopics after Elton John’s Rocketman and Freddie Mercury’s Bohemian Rhapsody. The Bee Gees, Whitney Houston and Elvis also receive feature film treatment. Roth, whose credits include Munich, a star is born, and Forrest Gump, previously worked with Cher on the 1987 thriller Suspect. He recently wrote the screenplay for Martin Scorsese The Flower Moon Killers, which will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.







