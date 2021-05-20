Chuck E. Cheese Launches Nationwide ‘Summer of Fun’ Event with Largest Summer Season Pass Program and New Mobile App and Rewards Program

DALLAS, May 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Chuck E., the premier family entertainment venue, announced its most valuable guest offering yet with the launch of its Summer Fun Pass program and Summer of Fun event promotion, starting Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day weekend every United States. Chuck E. Cheese Summer of Fun is the newly launched company’s second event 4 seasons of fun, a series of immersive seasonal events designed to delight families with new entertainment and themed offerings throughout the year.



Chuck E. Cheese Summer of Fun



The Chuck E. Cheese Summer of Fun will feature a tiered Season Pass program featuring gameplay, food specials, and the most exclusive deals the company has ever offered. Summer Pass members. Customers will easily be able to take advantage of their Summer Fun Pass benefits available on the new Chuck E. Cheese mobile app available at iosand Android.

SAVE ON FUN ALL SUMMER

The Summer Fun Pass gives parents three ways to save on every visit Chuck E., with exclusive benefits every week, so kids can stay busy all summer long. Each pass pays for itself in just two visits!

Gold level Includes 120 minutes of play and 1,000 e-tickets each week, plus one (1) large pizza on a topping, two (2) collectible tumblers with free refills, exclusive weekend play time, experience ticket blaster, welcome gift and Suite. Available for only $ 89.99 (total savings of $ 342 ).

Silver level Includes 60 minutes of play and 500 e-tickets each week, plus one (1) large cheese pizza, two (2) fountain drinks, daily savings, exclusive weekend play time, gift of welcome and more. Available for only $ 69.99 (total savings of $ 229 ).

Bronze level Includes 30 minutes of play and 100 e-tickets each week, plus one (1) personal cheese pizza, two (2) fountain drinks, daily savings and more. Available for only $ 39.99 (total savings of $ 124 ).

A FLASH SALE PRE-EVENT offer from May 22 May 30 includes up to $ 10 additional savings on each Summer Fun Pass when you purchase through the new Chuck E. Cheese mobile app. Passes can also be purchased in-store or online at chuckecheese.com/summer.

DELICIOUS SUMMER FUN MENU ITEMS

Four new limited-time menu offerings bring a taste of summer favorites to Chuck E..

Summer Dippin 'Dots Sundae Available in store only, these fan-favorite rainbow Dippin 'Dots are back and adorned with whipped topping and Sour Patch Kids candy chunks.

Summer dessert pizza This personal size pizza is topped with a savory strawberry filling, sprinkled with pieces of Sour Patch Kids candy and drizzled with white frosting.

Hawaiian Sweet Chili Pizza This summer pie features Sweet Baby Rays sweet chili sauce, topped with ham slices, juicy pineapple chunks and melting mozzarella.

This summer pie features Sweet Baby Rays sweet chili sauce, topped with ham slices, juicy pineapple chunks and melting mozzarella. Mini Corn Dog Basket This carnival-inspired appetizer is served with fries and a ranch or ketchup side.

Customers can also take advantage of a special offer available for delivery and postponement orders only:

Family summer pack Two (2) large single-topped pizzas, one (1) goodie bag, one (1) Summer dessert pizza and one (1) summer activity sheet from $ 34.99 . This offer is available for delivery or postponement only. Prices may vary. See location for details.

“We are thrilled to offer parents a new way to experience summer with another amazing seasonal special event and the introduction of our most valuable summer pass program ever,” said Sherri Landry Marketing Director of CEC Entertainment. “New Chuck E. The mobile experience will include the Summer Fun Pass and allow us to customize our customers’ tours in a convenient and hassle-free way – from home or in-store. We can now help families track their past visits and plan ahead so they can focus on what matters most, create memories and spend quality family time in their neighborhood. Chuck E.. “

NEW CHUCK E. CHEESE MOBILE APP AND REWARDS PROGRAM

Chuck E. Continues to introduce customer-friendly technology, giving parents the power to play in the palm of their hands with a new fully integrated mobile app, the Chuck E. Cheese app, Available on iosand Android. Now every family’s head of entertainment can plan their next Chuck E. tour, including redeeming rewards, managing promotions, booking birthday reservations and more.

The Chuck E. Cheese app, available nationwide, takes families to the next level and takes charge of their entertainment and experience, whether in store or at home. The new app was designed with convenience, ease of use, and prime time scheduling take center stage. The main features include:

Collect and redeem reward points and exclusive offers for members

Manage perks and special perks with the all-new Chuck E. Cheese Summer Fun Pass

Make birthday reservations and plan future visits

Purchase and use of gift cards

Finding information such as store opening hours, nearest locations, and local promotions

Links to Chuck E. entertainment content on YouTube Kids and social media sites

entertainment content on YouTube Kids and social media sites Food order for immediate pickup or delivery with in-store order to come

The new Chuck E. Cheese app will help the company create personalized recommendations tailored to customers based on their preferences, spending and ordering habits. The fun begins with every guest who downloads the app, as every new Chuck E. Cheese Reward member will automatically earn 500 e-tickets upon registration. Chuck E. Cheese Rewards gives users access to special offers, exciting rewards like free play time, e-tickets and delicious pizzas, special birthday treats, and more. For every dollar spent in-store, online, and in the app, members will earn one reward point to save or redeem.

The new Chuck E. Cheese app can be downloaded today for ios and Android.

For more information on store opening hours, available promotions and more, please visit: https://www.chuckecheese.com/

CHUCK E. CHEESE 4 SEASONS OF PLEASURE

Chuck E. 4 Seasons of Fun is a series of immersive seasonal special events that include Chuck E. Cheese Spring– Tastic Celebration, Chuck E. Cheese Summer of Fun, Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular and Chuck E. Cheese Winter WINNER-land. Each event features seasonal decor, dining and entertainment offerings, and entertainment for kids and the whole family, in-store, at home and online.

For more information on the Summer of Fun seasonal experience and the new Chuck E. application, visithttps://chuckecheese.com/summerand https://chuckecheese.com/rewards. For more details on the locations that have been opened for games and dinner, as well as updated security protocols, visit https://locations.chuckecheese.com/search.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E., Pizza Peter Piper and, delivery only, Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings brands. As a place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese’s The goal is to create positive and lasting memories for families through fun, food and play and is where a child can be a child. Committed to providing a fun and safe environment, Chuck E. helps protect families with cutting edge programs like Kid Check. As a fervent defender of its local communities, Chuck E. gave more than $ 19 million to schools through its funding programs. Pizza Peter Piper offers dining, entertainment and take-out with a neighborhood pizzeria vibe and a ‘pizza made fresh, families made happy’ culture. Pizza Peter Piper prides itself on delivering quality, fun food that reconnects family and friends. With a bold design and contemporary layout, an open kitchen revealing much of their artisanal culinary preparation, the latest technology and games, and beer and wine for adults, Pizza Peter Piper the restaurants appeal to parents and children alike. The company and its franchisees operate a network of 556 Chuck E. Cheese locations and 114 Peter Piper Pizza restaurants in 47 states and 15 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

