Green Lantern Series Circles Treadstone Actor as Alan Scott





The live-action Green Lantern series for HBO Max is reportedly in negotiations with Treadstone star Jeremy Irvine to play DC hero Alan Scott.

Treadstone star Jeremy Irvine is reportedly playing the role of DC hero Alan Scott in HBO Max’s live-action Green Lantern series. Illuminerdi reports that Irvine is in negotiations to portray Alan Scott onThe Green Lantern, with the site adding that the deal Irvine proposed would only be for one year, compared to Finn Wittrock’s Guy Gardner. While all of this is unconfirmed, a year-long deal hints at Alan Scott playing a small role inThe Green Lantern, or meets an untimely end. RELATED: Green Lantern: Finn Wittrock Describes His Guy Gardner Casting Process An October 2020 report listed Alan Scott alongside Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Sinestro and Kilowog in Green Lantern. The character breakdown for Green Lantern describes Alan Scott as a 28-year-old white male. “From the outside, Alan is the model of the early 1940s. The image of a G-Man. Alan is handsome, clean shaven and well dressed with no out of place hair,” the description read. “He spent his young life trying to personify truth, justice and the American Way. He is already a household name in Los Angeles and is considered a hero thanks to positive media coverage. However, for all of Alan’s honesty, there is a huge lie that follows him. He’s a gay man. A fact which, in his time, could cost him his job, even his life. “ Alan Scott is a member of the Justice Society of America, DC’s Golden Age superhero team. Justice Society was a central part of Stargirl, which moves from DC Universe to The CW for Season 2. When DC rebooted its universe with the New 52, ​​Alan Scott was reintroduced as a gay hero in theEarth 2 series, which spread to DC’s Infinite Frontier era after the events ofDark Nights: Death Metal. The synopsis for HBO Max’s The Green Lantern can be found below. Green Lantern reinvents classic DC ownership through a story spanning decades and galaxies, starting on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and 1984, featuring arrogant alpha male Guy Gardner and the half-alien Bree Jarta. They’ll be joined by a host of other Lanterns, from comic book favorites to never-before-seen heroes. Produced by Geoff Johns and written by Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim, HBO Max’s Green Lantern series has yet to receive a premiere date. KEEP READING: Star Inherited From Jupiter Is Interested In Green Lantern Role Source:Illuminerdi Add LeVar Burton to the list of community actors ready for a movie

