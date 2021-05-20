Miscast21 Kelly Marie Tran rose to fame in Hollywood, but her heart is on Broadway





Kelly Marie Tran broke into mainstream Hollywood as Rose Tico in the recent Star wars movies The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, and she took on her first successful title role as the voice of Raya in this year Raya and the last dragon. With his star on the rise on the west coast, it was a surprise to see his name appear as one of the performers of the 2021 edition of Mistake, The MCC Theater’s annual fundraiser featuring stage and screen stars singing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be chosen. But for Tran, who has been a musical theater sidekick since college, the decision made perfect sense. Watch Tran’s performance of The Book of Mormon“You and me (but mostly me)” below. And, read on to learn more about the actor’s favorite childhood musical theater experiences and the role she’d love to play … but would likely be misinterpreted. What made you want to participate in Miscast?

I have been a huge fan of musical theater all my life, so be a part of Mistake is an absolute dream come true! I can’t believe I’m one of them and the class of 2021 is wild! Idina Menzel! Billy Porter! René Elise Goldsberry! Lin-Manuel Miranda and Hugh Dancy appearances! Are you kidding me? Who would be do not want to be part of it and … do they agree? What is your personal history with musical theater?

The first musical I ever saw was a high school production of Oklahoma!. I was in sixth grade. I couldn’t stop singing Oh, what a beautiful morning around my parents’ house for months! That’s why I started playing. I started doing musical shows like All is well, 42nd street, A choir line, violin on the roof, Guys and dollsand to this day I still only listen to musical theater soundtracks (my friends always give me crap for not listening to cool music by cool bands, but I don’t care). For me, musical theater is an example of a world where impossible things are possible! People are constantly singing and dancing, and to be honest, that’s where I want to live. As Rose Tico and Raya, you have a history of playing revolutionary roles. Which performing artist (s) inspired you?

There are so many performing artists who have inspired me! Savion Glover! Lin-Manuel Miranda! Lea Salonga! They are all revolutionaries in their own right. The list is lengthened increasingly. Oh, and also writers! Reading plays is my comfort space. Some of the playwrights I love are Lauren Yee, Annie Baker, Jeremy O. Harris, Anna Deavere Smith, Moiss Kaufman, Antoinette Nwandu, Celine Song I’m sure there are more! There are so many amazing artists in the theatrical space! What is your dream role on Broadway?

I don’t really have a particular dream role. My dream is to create radical and revolutionary art that opens people’s minds and influences culture. I want to keep doing miraculous and magical things with miraculous and magical people. And above all, I want to continue to surprise myself. In the spirit of Mistake, What Broadway role would you be misinterpreted but still love to play?

Gavroche in Les Misrables. I’m dying to sing these words: And the little people know, when the little ones fight, we can look like weak little ones but we have bite! I feel like this is the logic of my life! Click here for the complete distribution of Miscast21, which will remain available until May 20.







