This actor was banned from “Conan” for years

Conan O’Brienhas been on late night television for nearly 30 years and has interviewed hundreds of celebrities in the process, some of whom have left their mark for the right reasons, and others, for the wrong. During an interview in 2018 on the Chair expert Podcast, Dax shepardrequest O’Brien on an interview which fell into the latter category: his infamous 1996 sitdown with the filmmaker Abel Ferrara. “He leaked during the show before his segment,” O’Brien told Shepard. Even though they eventually brought him back to the studio, things only got worse. “He came in front of the camera against his will, got out and started yelling at meSaid O’Brien. Looking back, the late night host said, “If you ate 15 garlic cloves you wouldn’t say it was a great experience, but you will remember it.

But what they didn’t talk about was Shepard’s disastrous interview with O’Brien in 2004. In the May 19 episode of The pursuit of health with Blake Griffin, Shepard, who has been very open over the years about his struggles with drug and alcohol use, said he was banned ofLate night with Conan O’Brien following the appearance. Read on to see what happened and how he got back into O’Brien’s good graces.

When appearing on Health research, Shepard explained that drug and alcohol use didn’t have much of an effect on his career, as he was able to stay sober while working on films, and then start over between projects. “What I would do is get sober for the movies. I cared more about the movies, that was the one thing I was more addicted to was being in the movies and so I would. get sober for the movies then between movies it just got more and more dangerous, ”he said on the podcast (via People).

however,Late night with Conan O’Brien in 2004 was the exception to this. “Professionally, the only wreck I really had while I was a drug addict was on Conan, “he explained.

For more celebrity information delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

“I’ve had pre-interviewed in a power outage and i woke up to hotel security that shook me, and i was with a stranger and the stranger had peed in bed, or i had peed in bed, someone had pees in the bed, ”he told the host. Blake griffin(via Just Jared).

Shepard was woken up with just 20 minutes before he was due to appear on the talk show. And, because he didn’t remember the pre-interview, he didn’t know any of the talking points they were supposed to cover. “I’m showing up on the show, I don’t know what he’s talking about. I can tell he’s telling me stories that I’ve told but I don’t know any of the stories,” Shepard said. “So I just do what I can to be funny there and I’m messy.”

The interview can be viewed on YouTube. In it, Shepard seems to confuse his words a bit at first, and he makes a joke about a snake that bites and falls jokingly. During the fall, a small table broke. “Now the audience dug it. It was good for the audience. But for [Conan], what a disaster. I didn’t know any of the stories. I broke a coffee table, ” Shepard said on the podcast, according to USA today. As a result, he was banned from O’Brien’s show “for a few years”.

RELATED: Only Guest Jimmy Kimmel Banned From His Show.

At Health research, Shepard said, “I was banned from this show for a few years, until I got sober.” He added that he had returned to O’Brien’s shows “a billion times” since.

In fact, during an appearance on O’Brien’s TBS show Conan in 2018, he commented on the 2004 interview. “I came to this show in less of a great shape once. I broke a coffee table and stuff. Banned for a while,” Shepard said. Conan replied, “I remember that.” The host added, “Two-thirds of our customers are wasted so I wouldn’t worry about that.”

As reported by People, during an episode of Chair expert in September 2020, Shepard opened that while he was 16 years old sober from alcohol and cocaine, he had difficulty taking pain medication. Over the years, he suffered a few injuries that required him to take prescription medication. In the first two cases, he felt quite comfortable with taking the drug, especially the first time his wife, Kristen bell, was responsible for ensuring that he was taking the prescription correctly.

But, in 2020, he had an ATV accident and a motorcycle accident and said his use of prescription drugs had become “more and more questionable”, including buying his own. He said that celebrate 16 years of sobriety while secretly high was “the worst hour of my life”. Although Shepard explained that he was proud to be sober from alcohol and cocaine for so long, he “hasn’t been sober the way I would like to be where you haven’t been. no secrets and you are not afraid to tell people about them. the gray area you are going through. “

RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell Reveals The Only Guest She Banned From Her Show.