Dr Death Series Trailer Gives Hollywood History First Look at North Texas History

Everyone knows the story.

In 2017, a Dallas jury sentenced Christopher Duntsch to life in prison after being accused of killing two patients and injuring more than a dozen others in hospitals, including Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Plano.

The gruesome details were told in a blockbuster podcast by the former Dallas Morning News reporter Laura Beil who has spent a lot of time on the charts.

And now the screen version is coming.

Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater and AnnaSophia Robb make up the cast of a limited series that is on its way to the NBC Peacock streaming platform. The show was announced in 2019.

This week, viewers get their first glimpse of what it will look like.

The release date is set for this summer, with Jackson playing Duntsch. (Jamie Dornan was originally announced for the role, but is no longer involved.) Baldwin and Slater play fellow surgeons Robert Henderson and Randall Kirby, and Robb takes on prosecutor Michelle Shughart.

Meanwhile, the podcast that inspired the series has moved to spotlight another villain, Dr. Farid Fata, who was sentenced to prison in 2015 for running a fraudulent multi-million dollar health and insurance plan. In this context, he prescribed chemotherapy to patients who did not have cancer. Fata practiced in Michigan.

AnnaSophia Robb appears as Michelle Shughart, Christian Slater as Randell Kirby and Alec Baldwin as Robert Henderson in a scene from “Dr. Death ”. (Peacock / Barbara Nitke / Peacock)

It’s definitely an outlier, host Laura Beil said of Fata. But that kind of exposes the problem when you have a system that is based on doctors billing what they do.

In this country, we have chosen to make our health care system a capitalist enterprise, Beil said. But there is a downside if your healthcare is a business. You are going to be enticed to run it like a business and make money.

Hubert Point-Du Jour plays Josh Baker and Alec Baldwin plays Robert Henderson in the series. (Peacock / Barbara Nitke / Peacock)

A later episode of the season returns to Duntsch. In it, Beil chats with Duntsch’s childhood friend Jerry Summers, who remained paralyzed after the doctor operated on his spine. Summers didn’t want to talk to Beil about the shows’ first season, but he contacted her last year.

I was very moved by Jerry, said Beil. He has a lot of complicated feelings because it was his best friend who did this and it has changed his life so deeply.