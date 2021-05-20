Entertainment
Friends: The Reunion is coming to HBO Max. How to watch and what to know
They will be there for you … even if it was 25 years since they weren’t there for you the last time. These famous NBC friends – Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross – return, in special call Friends: Reunionand also nicknamed the one where they get back together. It airs May 27 on HBO Max, and here’s what you need to know.
How and when to watch
Friends: La Réunion will be broadcast on May 27 on HBO Max. After a brief teaser showing the backs of the actors walking the Burbank set where the show and reunion was filmed, a new trailer released wednesday. In it, the cast share a lot of laughs, memories and tears.
HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial, so you’ll need to sign up with a paid subscription (currently $ 15 per month) or upgrade an existing HBO subscription to include Max.
You might already have access to HBO Max and not even know it. If you currently subscribe to HBO through your cable or satellite provider, you can probably get HBO Max without paying anything extra. We explain it in detail here, but essentially you’ll need to watch on a smart TV or streaming device – or aComcast Xfinity Box– using the HBO Max app and your home internet connection.
Additionally, after months of delay, Roku has finally given its streaming devices and TVs access to HBO Max. You can find more information here.
What we know about the reunion
Most of the series’ plans are still under wraps, but don’t expect a scripted reunion between the characters. It’s a special where the actors appear as themselves, presumably to share memories and recall.
“There’s nothing scripted, we’re not in character,” actor David Schwimmer said in April on The Graham Norton Show. “We are all ourselves, the real people.”
And then he hinted at … something. “But there is a section, I don’t want to give … where we all read something.”
I’m not sure what that means. Are they reading something in the character, maybe a quick scene summarizing where the characters could be today? We’ll see.
The show was filmed at the same Warner Bros. stage in Burbank where Friends has filmed since its second season, in front of a live audience.
Where did we leave the friends?
The show began in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons on NBC. The six main characters remain friends, and some become romantic partners as the series progresses. They live in New York and hang out at a cafe called Central Perk.
Rachel Green, played by Jennifer aniston, begins the series by running away from her marriage to a man she doesn’t like and instead moves in with her high school best friend, Monica Geller. She worked at Central Perk before embarking on a career in fashion. She ends up falling in love with Monica’s brother, Ross, and the two have a daughter, Emma.
Chief Monica geller, played by Courteney Cox, known for her cleanliness and competitiveness, lets Rachel move into her apartment, too spacious for New York, with her. Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani live across the hall and are his friends. Eventually, Monica and Chandler fall in love, marry, adopt boy-girl twins, and leave New York City for the suburbs.
Paleontologist Ross geller, Monica’s older brother, played by David Schwimmer, is a nerdy but clever goofball. He starts the newly single show because his wife, Carol, found out she was a lesbian. He has a son with Carol, but most of his romantic relationships on the show involve his sister’s best friend, Rachel. Eventually, they’ll, won’t-they Ross and Rachel have a daughter, Emma. For a while, Ross owned a bald capuchin monkey named Marcel.
Chandler Bing, played by Matthew perry, works in a variety of (sometimes mysterious) corporate jobs during the show’s run. He mainly rooms with best friend Joey Tribbiani. Monica’s brother Ross is Chandler’s roommate at college. Eventually, Chandler and Monica fall in love with each other and end up marrying twins. Before Monica, he had a memorable girlfriend named Janice Hosenstein. Could her laugh be more boring?
Actor Joey tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc, is often portrayed as the adult child of the group. Between acting roles, he does everything from work to meeting Central Perk friends to playing Santa Claus on Christmas. He loves to eat and is a ladies’ man, and goes out with Rachel for a while, finally realizing that they are better friends. At the end of the series, Joey left New York for Los Angeles to continue acting, and LeBlanc starred on the Friends Joey spinoff show for two seasons.
Masseuse Phoebe buffay, played by Lisa kudrow, is described as dizzy and quirky, and had a more difficult childhood than others. Her mother committed suicide when Phoebe was young and Phoebe ended up living on the streets. She has a twin sister, Ursula, is a vegetarian and sings songs she wrote herself, most notoriously, Smelly Cat. At the end of the show, she married her boyfriend Mike (Paul Rudd), with boyfriend Joey officiating the wedding.
Bonanza Guest Star
The friends have had a number of famous guest stars over her 10 years, and the reunion is no exception. Stars invited to the reunion include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.
The director of the meeting of friends, Ben Winston, warned that the appearance by Korean hit group BTS is a letter.
“I want to manage your expectations on this – this is a very short BTS moment,” he tweeted. “They’re great of course, but they’re part of the interviews, briefly explaining why they love Friends.”
It seems likely that all of the guest stars’ moments will be brief, as these are the top six actors fans want to see. Maybe we’ll find out what happens after they stop being stuck in second gear, when the theme song is ringing in a memorable way.
New movies coming in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more
See all the pictures
