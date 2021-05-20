As Hollywood reopens, studios seek to attract moviegoers

Appearing on Wednesday morning in an auditorium at AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger attempted to lead an audience of several dozen studio directors, publicists, journalists and exhibition executives in a rallying cry.

We are back! We are back!

The 73-year-old Terminator star was among a host of Hollywood executives who gathered in an auditorium at the multiplex to gather in national theaters after 14 months in which the film industry was dominated by the streaming, theater closures and release delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for theaters, Schwarzenegger said. You need the big screen because if you have a movie and you don’t have cinemas, you have nothing.

Hollywood and thousands of American theaters hope he is right.

During a three-hour event, 13 movie studios, including major studios such as Disney and Universal Pictures and independent distributors Neon and A24, presented clips and trailers for upcoming summer films. They touted successful franchise films such as F9, Black Widow, and A Quiet Place Part II. Prestigious independent rates, such as Questloves Harlem’s musical documentary, Summer of Soul, were also awarded.

Newsletter In the entertainment industry The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis, and insight on everything from streaming wars to production and what it all means for the future. Enter e-mail address



Sign me up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Many trailers and music videos included recorded testimonials from stars and filmmakers about the importance of cinemas. Stars like Dwayne Johnson (Disney Jungle Cruise) and Ryan Reynolds (Foxs Free Guy) have brought hymns to the big screen. Warner Bros. featured an eight-minute scene from his adaptation of Lin-Manuel Mirandas In the Heights, accompanied by a recorded introduction from director Jon M. Chu recalling the joys of seeing ET and The Joy Luck Club in theaters.

Almost every filmmaker and star who spoke in a recorded message argued that their film was supposed to be seen in theaters. Marvel Studios’ Sizzle Reel featured a clip of audience members losing their minds during a key view from Avengers: Endgame. There’s nothing quite like seeing a movie on the big screen, said Jennifer Hudson, who was promoting Aretha Franklin’s biopic Respect.

The event was Hollywood studios’ biggest initiative to date to publicly support theaters as they attempt to recover from their darkest time in history. It was part of a larger initiative, dubbed The Big Screen is Back, which kicked off in April with a PSA aired during the Oscars pre-show on ABC, featuring Matthew McConaughey and sound bites from theater bailiffs and concessionaires.

Few industries could use a rally of encouragement more than cinemas.

In New York and Los Angeles, the country’s two largest film markets, the box office was closed for a year. Some midsize chains, including Alamo Drafthouse, an Austin-based fan favorite, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. ArcLight and Pacific Theaters theaters recently announced that they would not be reopening. AMC has been on the verge of bankruptcy several times throughout the pandemic.

Small operators are still awaiting relief from the federal government’s $ 16 billion closed site operator subsidy program, which stumbled last month.

But with the release of new movies and the comfort level for Americans to release, the industry is hoping to set the stage for a comeback. Legendary and Warner Bros. Godzilla vs. Kong recently set a pandemic record in the United States and Canada grossing $ 95 million domestically, even though it debuted simultaneously on HBO Max.

According to research firm NRG, 70% of American moviegoers are now comfortable returning to the cinema, against 45% since the start of the year.

Just being back in a theater feels so good again, said JJ Abrams, one of the few well-known names to come forward in person. There has been a lot of talk about the Roaring Twenties after the 1918 pandemic, and I think that’s a good analogy. I think there is going to be a thirst to relive.

The Century City event served as a reunion of sorts, and it got emotional at times. Some executives noted that this was the first time they had been in a commercial theater since the public health crisis set in in March 2020. Focus Features President of Home Distribution Lisa Bunnell said is stifled when she spoke about the power of the theater experience with a crowd.

It’s important to have that human connection, she said. Without that, why make films?

Theater executives privately regretted that major film studios and celebrities had not done more to encourage the revival of mainstream cinema.

At the 93rd Academy Awards, only Nomadland star Frances McDormand used the winners stage to entice people to see the nominated films on the biggest screen possible, sitting side by side.

Most of the big studios are owned by media companies that have made streaming services their priority. Land grabbing for subscribers has caused massive upheaval in the industry. This week, AT&T announced that it will be splitting from Warner Bros. parent, WarnerMedia, to merge it with Discovery, paving the way for a combined streaming super giant. Amazon is in talks to acquire the James Bond MGM studio, according to people familiar with the matter, although it is not clear that a deal will happen.

Jason Blum, producer of Get Out and Blackkklansman, acknowledged that the industry was in the midst of a major transition.

Right now, our world kind of feels at this inflection point, and our industry is also at an inflection point between recovery from the pandemic and changing business models, he said. But if you told me right away that you were going to turn off the lights and show me one of the movies that were seen today, I would stay.