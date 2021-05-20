Rachel Lindsay calls ‘Bachelorette’ producers about casting – The Hollywood Reporter

Rachel Lindsay, who distanced herself from the Single franchise in recent months, continues to pull the reality TV curtain down on its role as the premiere Black Bachelorette.

Lindsay was the first black star in the ABC and Warner Bros. TV franchise and the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. At the time, her casting – which came 15 years after the long-running reality TV series – was late, but widely celebrated. Its casting was also historic in its number of diverse competitors.

During their appearance on Ziwe’s Showtime variety show Monday, Lindsay and the They are The host spoke about a trend with the franchise’s three black leaders – Lindsay, 2020 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and, most recently, Bachelor Matt James – and how their ends are coming to the cast.

“What do you think about the fact that the three black bachelors and bachelors all ended up with partners who are not of color?” asked Ziwe for the respective final picks (Lindsay is married to her winner, Bryan Abasolo; Adams is engaged to winner Zac Clark; and James is pursuing a relationship with his controversial winner Rachael Kirkconnell).

“I think I got a little more grace because I was the first one and people were just excited that a person of color was in that role,” Lindsay said of Abasolo’s selection. . “But then I think when the next person chose someone who wasn’t black, then by the time we got to the third one, it was like, ‘you know what, they’re just not going to choose. someone who is black. ‘ “

While Lindsay said this underscores how “unfairly people of color are held to certain standards that their white counterparts are not,” she also said that one problem lies in the way the franchise presents the show. .

“There was a point where I broke down in front of the camera, and they used my tears for something else, but I was getting bowled over by the selection of men of color,” she revealed. “I also learned during my season that a lot of the black men in my season don’t date black women.” When she approached the producers about the dating stories of her competitors, she said they found it “interesting” that some of the black men never dated black women.

“I said, ‘Do you think this is interesting? It’s my life. I’m living this, ”Lindsay said of her response. “That’s why I spoke [about the franchise] that you don’t need to just diversify your distribution and leads, you need to diversify the people behind the camera. “

Lindsay, who is a lawyer and media personality, spoke about the difficult battles she has faced both on camera and behind the scenes in the lead role of ABC, including in her season’s cut. Memorably, its historic season focused on race issues when a competitor was found to have a racist history on social media.

Lindsay resurfaced many of her experiences while providing media commentary on James’ problematic season The single person, which led to Chris Harrison taking a hiatus from hosting amid a racism controversy that grabbed national headlines. Throughout the season, Lindsay has pushed the franchise to address the systemic race issues that were exposed during James’ cycle and called for more inclusiveness among decision makers.

After the recent Single season ended, Lindsay has announced that she is leaving her franchise-backed podcast, Happy Hour Bachelor. “For me, I struggled. It’s no secret, ”she said on the April 27 episode, referring to the personal toll that talking about James’ season has taken. “And it’s been really, really hard for me lately. And a lot of things we talk about in this podcast are also about taking care of yourself, finding your peace, protecting that peace, and protecting your sanity. So for me, I just feel like I’ve come to the end of doing the podcast. “

Speaking to Ziwe, she said she felt chosen because she “ticked all the boxes” due to her qualifications: “She’s a good black girl,” she said. Still, she says she doesn’t regret the experience, but maybe Bachelor Nation does. “I’m not sure they understood what they were going to bring me. I think they might have thought, “She’ll play the game.” What I did, contractually. At the end of this contract, I started talking about things that needed to change. “

Hollywood journalist contacted ABC and Warner Bros. to get their feedback.