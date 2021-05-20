Actor ex Masterson says she had to pull her hair to stop the rape 104.5 WOKV

LOS ANGELES – (AP) A woman said on Wednesday that she had been in a relationship for five years with actor Danny Masterson when she woke up to find he started having sex with her while she was sleeping, as often happened.

She didn’t want it, she said, but had always accepted it. This time she fought back.

I tried to push him away and say no, the woman, identified in court only as Christina B., said. He didn’t want to stop. So I did something that I knew would make him angry and probably make him angry. I pulled her hair. He has these rules, no hair touch rule, no face touch rule. He had this thing about his hair, so I knew if I pulled really, really hard he would let go. But what he did was hit me.

Christina B. was the second of three accusers of the 45-year-old “That ’70s Show” actor to testify in Los Angeles Superior Court at a preliminary hearing to determine if there was enough evidence to order to Masterson to stand trial on three counts of rape. Masterson pleaded not guilty. His lawyer Thomas Mesereau said he would prove his innocence, and said the interaction in Wednesday’s testimony was not rape.

The November incident described by Christine B. happened in November 2001, at the house she and Masterson would share throughout their six-year relationship. When questioned by Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller, she said he hit her in the face with a loosely held fist, then finally stopped, spat on her and called her a white trash can.

The Associated Press does not generally name people who claim to be victims of sexual abuse.

During cross-examination, Mesereau said she was telling a different story than the one she had during her interviews with police and prosecutors.

You never said he had sex with you, right, you said he was trying to do it, right? Asked Mesereau.

The defense then played a tape of a police detective interview with Christine B. saying it was okay when the detective asked if Masterson was trying to have sex with her and then played the recording from an interview with Mueller where she said Masterson got inside me. .

In court, she replied that she had used different language to describe the same thing.

Christine B. said in another incident a month later, not cited in the charges, that she passed out, woke up in pain and learned from Masterson that he had had sex with her then that she was unconscious. This prompted her to visit the ethics officials of the Church of Scientology, which she joined in 1996 at the request of Masterson, a prominent member.

She said officials convinced her that she had not been raped and that she did not go to police to report Masterson until 15 years had passed.

In court documents in a civil lawsuit filed by Mastersons accusers, the Church of Scientology has denied all of the women’s allegations.

When Christine B. went to the police in 2016, she did so to report the second incident, not the one with which Masterson was ultimately charged.

Mesereau cited this as evidence that she did not believe she was raped the first time. He repeatedly challenged Christine B. on the matter, asking her why she had not considered rape in the first place.

She burst into tears as she explained that the relationship had led her to expect such things.

Because it was normal! she screamed.

The church featured prominently in the case in which the accused and his three accusers were all staunch members at the time of the 2001-2003 allegations.

The two women who testified at the hearing both spoke to church officials long before they went to the police.

Mesereau said Tuesday before the start of the hearing that the charge was marked by religious prejudice in the most blatant form “on the part of the prosecutors of the case and the head detective.

And earlier Wednesday, he continued his cross-examination of the first witness, identified in court as Jen B., trying to link her to prominent voices who have spoken out against Scientology, including actor Leah Remini.

Jen B. admitted to filming an interview with Remini for her Scientology and the Aftermath show in 2017, saying she did so because she feared no charges would be laid against Masterson and that she believed it was maybe her only chance to be heard.

She said no when Mesereau asked her twice if she had been paid for the interview.

Mesereau also asked Christine B. if she had approached the police at Remini’s request, which she denied.

The testimony continues Thursday.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Christina B.’s testimony was Wednesday, not Friday.

___

