Hollywood slows things down – Radio Ink





After 35 years in syndication, inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame, Sean Hollywood Hamilton has announced his retirement from its three national radio programs. Hamilton will keep his gig as the weekday afternoon host at iHeart’s KTU-FM in New York City. The Hollywood Hamiltons Syndicate Premiere of Hamilton The Weekend Top30, The Remix Top30 with Hollywood Hamilton and The Weekend Top30 with DJ Pup Dawg. It’s time to spend more quality time with my family and continue to develop new projects that I’m passionate about, Hamilton said. I will be announcing new initiatives in spring 2022. Hamilton, known as Hollywood since its beginnings in syndicated radio, first teamed up in the 1980s with Dick Clark and the late Steve Rivers to launch one of the first live satellite programs, Pop / general public, Hangin with Hollywood on the Transtar / Unistar. Radio network. In 1998, he debuted with three iterations of his popular franchise: The Weekend Top30 and the multi-award winning dance music version, The Remix Top30 for stations in CHR / Top 40 format and a CHR / format version. rhythm of The Weekend Top30. , most recently hosted by DJ Pup Dawg. The Weekend Top30 and The Remix Top30 were first launched in nationwide syndication with Andy Denmark and his team at United Stations before joining Premiere Networks nationwide lineup in 2013, where they will conclude on the weekend of June 26-27, 2021. . First and foremost, I want to thank the more than 150 program directors who have stayed with me over the years, added Hamilton. You have no idea what this meant to me. None of this would be possible without the incredible producer / production team of Eric Weiss, Michelle Parisi, DD, Dwayne Crawford, DJ Pup Dawg and my wife, Marina. Without this group, the shows would never have lasted so long, while continuing to stay on top. I also want to thank my extremely talented Premiere Networks family, you are the best in the business. Sean is a huge talent, and we have had a successful partnership over the past eight years, said Julie Talbott, President of Premiere Networks. He will be truly missed by hundreds of stations across the country. We wish him the best for the future as he embarks on this next chapter of his career.







