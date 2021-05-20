Small-town Michigan woman continues to tear up Double Jeopardy in Tournament of Champions quarterfinals





One of the best Peril competitors never lost touch as she dominated the Double Jeopardy lap en route to victory in tonight’s Tournament of Champions quarterfinal match. Jennifer Quail, who is a wine tasting consultant for Dowagiac, won $ 228,800 in her eight games in December 2019, making her the second most successful participant of all time in regular play. Tonight she faced two other former champions. This year’s tournament started on Monday. The quarter-finals last all week and the semi-finals start on Monday 24. The two-day finals will be held on Thursday and Friday 27 and 28. The winner receives $ 250,000, the second and third win $ 100,000 and 50 $ 000. ROUND JEOPARDY Quail got off to a good start and her momentum continued when she landed on the lone Daily Double of the round, giving her an imposing lead. At the end of the Jeopardy round she had $ 5,100, Ryan Hemmel $ 3,600 and Paul Trifiletti was third with $ 2,200. DOUBLE JEOPARDY What a start for Hemmel in this round. He landed on the two Daily Doubles back to back. The first, he doubled his score, but lost $ 3,000 on the next. Quail largely dominated the Double Jeopardy round thereafter. In the end, she was in first place with $ 17,900, followed by Hemmel with $ 10,200 and Trifiletti with $ 5,800. FINAL JEOPARDY Category: Geography of the Middle East The index: Of the six countries bordering the Red Sea, its last in alphabetical order. What is Yemen? Trifiletti was wrong and bet everything except $ 100. Hemmel got it right and added a modest $ 1,400 to $ 11,600. Quail got it right and added $ 2,750 to $ 20,650, earning him a berth in the semifinals. Congratulations to Quail who will now play in the semi-finals which start on Monday. The two-day finals will take place next Thursday and Friday. TWO MORE MICHIGAN COMPETITORS Two other players out of the 15 participants in this tournament are from Michigan. Ben Henri is a grades 7 to 12 vocal music teacher from St. Clair Shores. Hewon the Jeopardy Teachers Tournament last June, winning the grand prize of $ 100,000. Their quarterfinal match will take place tomorrow night. Andy Wood, who is an Ann Arbor comedian, was a four-time Jeopardy Champion last November, earning $ 91,999. His match is this Friday. The winners of the quarter-finals, as well as four wild card players with the highest scores, will all advance to the semi-finals. The three players who win the semi-finals will face off in the two-day finals. Former champion Buzzy Cohen, nicknamed Mr. Personality by Alex Trebek, is the tournament’s guest host. MORE FROM MLIVE: She did it! Michigan high school student earns her place in the Voice finale Michigan man owns one of WWE and wrestling’s largest hidden and private collections 3 of the Jeopardys 15 Tournament of Champions contestants are from Michigan, for $ 250,000 Michigan inventors scolded over Shark Tank before landing huge deal for their Float N Grill Chef Gordon Ramsay has been spotted in the UP and we know why

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos