Movie Review – The Hollywood Reporter

In 2018, singer Pink (aka Alecia Moore) appeared on the cover of People magazine‘s “The beautiful question»With her two children, Willow Sage and Jameson Moon. The moment marked a change in the public image of the cheeky musician. Pink, known and loved for her cheeky demeanor, enviable confidence, and unconditional love for misfits around the world, was now a mother. Parenting challenged her in different ways – by shifting her priorities and softening the language she used in interviews. She was less about proving herself to haters and more about creating a safe world in which her children could take risks. “I always say to Willow, ‘I’m going to teach you the rules so you know how and when to break them,’ she said. People.

Rose: all I know so far, a new concert documentary from Amazon on the singer, confirms what fans may already know about the pop star’s new life, in which she balances her commitment to her children with the demands of her prolific career. The film, directed by Michael Gracey (The greatest showman), is the central child of a recent list of concert documentaries. It’s not as denominational (although it aspires to be) as Demi Lovato’s Dancing with the devil or Justin Bieber Seasons, nor does he dazzle with his technical acumen in touring performances like Beyonce’s Back home. But it’s endearing – a love letter to the fans who watched the musician and her children grow up, who may not remember all the details of their mean mother.

Rose: all I know so far The bottom line

An endearing if not revealing love letter to family and fans.

Airdate: Friday May 21 (Amazon) Director: Michael gracey Screenwriters: Jory Anast, Michael Gracey, Cindy Mollo, pink 1 hour 39 minutes

The doc follows Pink through the summer of 2019 as she travels across Europe on her “Beautiful Trauma” world tour with her children and husband Carey Hart, a former professional motocross competitor. His opening moments successfully juxtapose two sides of the musician: the fearless performer swinging on a chandelier-shaped structure above a crowded stadium in a black sequined leotard; and the mother busy moving her family from one city to another.

From Amsterdam, Pink, in voiceover, discusses the challenges of life on the road and the new anxieties of motherhood. She doesn’t just want her tour to be perfect for the fans; she also wants it to be worth it for her children. “The only way I can justify dragging my family around the world is that we make memories together,” she says. It’s a lot of pressure, and although the work of both performances – as musician and mother – bubbles under the surface of the film, it never fully explodes.

Instead of, All i know so far revel in sweet memories – rehearsals for his show, bike rides in different cities and unforeseen moments of laughter and lounging in various hotel rooms. These scenes also serve as revelations about her family dynamics (an emphasis on mutual respect, open communication, and sardonic humor) and proof of Pink’s positive parenting style, which is clearly influenced by her rebellious nature that defines her. career. The star doesn’t want her kids to come out of their quirks, so she strives to foster an inclusive nurturing environment. To do this, you have to recognize how your children’s minds align with your own, but also embrace their differences.

Pink seems to be successful in this endeavor, especially when it comes to her eldest daughter, who she admits has an introspective way of dealing with the emotions that bother her. Willow and Pink’s conversations, which are mainly relayed by Pink during her confessionals (oddly rendered in black and white to distinguish them from the rest of the images), signal a mother-daughter dynamic founded on honesty and not yet complicated by the anxiety of adolescents. .

All i know so far never gets as raw as promised. The film spends a lot more time telling than showing, using Pink and Carey’s explanatory storytelling to talk about everything from the pride they feel in their children to the diverse nature of their touring team. These moments are not just fun; they risk creating emotions, leaving viewers with the vague sense of having to experience a feeling they might not organically. It also encourages repetition – there are only so many ways to describe certain challenges or triumphs – which slows down the narrative.

The closing credits offer some of the rare unvarnished and seemingly unscripted scenes that inspire the viewer response the doc is aiming for. Here, Pink’s relationship with her family is less artificial, more cowardly, and just plain fun. In a clip, Jameson, her son and youngest child, boldly orders her to stop singing in a moment of irritation; in the next, Pink begs Willow to play with her on stage. “It might be a long time yet before I go on tour, then you’ll be older and then you will hate me and then you won’t talk to me anymore,” she pleads. “This is excessive,” Willow replies, her sarcasm strangely resembling her mother.

All i know so far might not completely captivate those who don’t have a deep familiarity with Pink, but it will charm existing fans. The film heralds a different stage in the fiery star’s life, one in which she harnesses her defiant spirit and enduring optimism to show the world that she is still a rock star.