Emma Kenney shares photos from season 3 – the Hollywood reporter

The Conners wrapped up its third season on Wednesday, wrapping up a series featuring cast and crew members adhering to COVID security protocols on set, which also meant not having a live audience for the comedy’s recordings multi-cameras.

Or at least not an audience sitting in the seats of the show’s sound stages.

“We shot the whole season without an audience live, which was different because we had been doing that all the time, and they did it in the ’80s and’ 90s as well,” Emma Kenney, who plays Harris on the ABC series , said Hollywood journalist. But it is interesting. … The multi-camera aspect always feels like an audience because there are so many people on set, and everyone is supposed to react if they want to.

Kenney also documented the unusual season by taking photos on the Conners together, some of which are below. The actress says she has been interested in photography most of her life and carries a Contax G2 film camera (“I don’t really shoot digitally,” she says) with her on set. . She spoke with THR about working on The Conners and the last season of Shameless at the same time, Harris’ essays this season and his love of photography.

When you started returning to work early in the season, how was it different? We’ve all heard a lot about the set changes going on, but I’m curious what your experience has been.

It was obviously literally different because we wore proper clothes and everything to be able to work during the pandemic, but other than that nothing was really different. Everyone has the same goal of protecting themselves and finishing the season, making it a good one and having fun doing it. I was doing two shows at the same time, and both sets we had some great runs and kept ourselves safe as best we could. Other than that, it wasn’t much different.

John Goodman on the set of ‘The Conners’

Did all the additional protocols and rules become normal after a while, or did it always feel out of the ordinary?

I have become quite used to the COVID protocols. It’s just kind of a habit now to wear your mask, wash your hands, everything. It’s crazy though, before COVID I had never worn disinfectant.

I never did either.

People were a bit like that before. Yeah, that’s crazy. Now I’m like, oh my god I can’t believe I was doing this it’s disgusting. [The protocols] also kinda worked in my favor in a way because I hate hugging people, so I was totally okay with social distancing.

Was this the first time that The Conners and Shameless overlapped production for you?

No honestly all the time that I did The Conners and when we had this season of RoseanneI always did both shows at the same time. A couple seasons, it was pretty awesome because both shows were on Warner Bros., so I literally jumped from scene to scene. It was so surreal. But this last season I was going to CBS Radford [for The Conners] at Warner Bros. [a distance of about five miles].

Was it difficult to switch between the two characters and the two environments? Or once you’re on set, does that set the tone for what you’re about to do?

Sara Gilbert on the set of ‘The Conners’

I feel like I’m very good at focusing on the task at hand, so I’m just going to get into it. Switching from character to character is less confusing for me, as that could be the tone, with one show being a multi-cam sitcom and the other a single-camera dramatic comedy. So it’s more a question of tone or even just the style of rehearsal and filming.

It still interests me, because at Shameless it would be like having a three page scene, it would take at least three hours. It would be about one page per hour. But for The Conners we’ll have six-page scenes that we shoot in an hour, and we do three takes.

Harris has been through tough times this season. Can you talk about any kind of contribution you may have had on her story and where it will end at the end of the season?

Harris – she’s 18, she’s going through her ups and downs. I think she kind of knows where she wants to go, she’s interested in being a tattoo artist, which I find great because she’s found her passion and it’s a beautiful art form that she can do. So yeah, that and I think she sort of goes with the flow, I guess, like we all are. Or at least I know I am.

Change to Shameless, you’ve been a part of the show for almost half of your life. What was it like to say goodbye and shoot those final episodes?

I think it was something we all knew was going to happen, so everyone had different reactions and feelings as we wrapped up. I am excited for the future. We have these amazing connections, we’ve done this drug show that people have to tune into for so long and hopefully will live on for a long time and be timeless that way. It’s sad that we are not going to be together every day anymore but nothing lasts forever so what can you do?

I couldn’t have asked for a better first show in Hollywood. John [Wells], from the start, taught us. On the call sheets it is written that you don’t come to settle without your lines memorized, you don’t bring sides to settle, he doesn’t like phones on the shelf – this rule has been a little infringed. But we have always been taught to be prepared. Come set memorized.

A ‘Conners’ crew member

Have you ever taken pictures on a set or is that just something you have decided to do for the season?

Photography is something that I have always done and that I have always been enthusiastic about. I remember when I was young my mother was sworn in to the Supreme Court [as an attorney] and I had my little camera that I took everywhere. And I got this insane photo of Ruth Bader Ginsburg actually. I remember doing this when I was four, so it’s just something I’ve always been interested in. I’ve always toured but never really thought about showing people, I guess.

What is the attraction for you?

I love to capture the moment and capture the beauty of people. I also try to do a bit more like fashion shoots, where I shoot my friends. So I like to bring out people’s lives and talk to them and shoot people I have a connection with or just capture the vibe there.

This interview has been edited and condensed. Below are more photos from Emma Kenney’s series.

Laurie Metcalf

Lecy Goranson

