Bachelorette Brooke Blurton makes television history as the show’s first aboriginal bisexual star





A familiar face will return to Australian TV screens, making history on one of the country’s most successful shows. Key points: Brooke Blurton to become the first Aboriginal, bisexual woman to be single in Australia

Brooke Blurton to become the first Aboriginal, bisexual woman to be single in Australia Blurton was on the 2018 Bachelor season, and later appeared on the Bachelor in Paradise show.

Blurton was on the 2018 Bachelor season, and later appeared on the Bachelor in Paradise show. For the first time, men and women will be candidates for the program Network 10 announced Thursday that Brooke Blurton, 26, will be Australia’s next Bachelorette. The West Australian youth worker will become the first indigenous and openly bisexual woman to be the centerpiece of the program. Blurton, a Noongar-Yamatji woman, said in a statement that she was thrilled to have the opportunity to be the next Bachelorette. “I have done this twice before and now having the ability to choose who I am and who I want in my life is a truly unique and special experience,” she said. “I am so excited and I hope I finally find the person I was waiting for.” For the first time in the show’s history, both men and women will be contenders competing for Blurton’s heart. Blurton is no stranger to Australian screens, appearing on the 2018 Bachelor season, which starred former Australian rugby union international Nick Cummins and later, Bachelor in Paradise. During the 2018 Bachelor season, Blurton told Cummins that she previously had two relationships with women. She was a popular contestant and considered a strong chance to secure the heart of “ Honey Badger ”, but suddenly left the show towards the end of the season. The rise of Indigenous influencers Indigenous youth use social media to inform the wider community about their culture and the many issues they face. Read more Host Osher Gnsberg said in a statement that the coming season will highlight Australia’s diversity and common interests. “We are a nation of people from so many different backgrounds, so many different cultures and so many different experiences, but we all have one thing in common, we all want to be loved in a way that makes sense to us, “he said. Blurton had previously said she would be interested in being the show’s protagonist, but admitted that she wasn’t sure how she would be received. She said in August last year on an Australian podcast, The Babble, that she did not know if the country was “ready” for a lead who was not heterosexual.

