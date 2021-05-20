The Bollywood Workout and Screening of Sita Sings The Blues Tickets, Fri 9 Jul 2021 at 5:00 pm





5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m .: BollyX: the Bollywood Workout dance class on the roof 6:15 p.m. – 7:45 p.m .: Sita sings the blues screening at the Lodge 7:45 p.m. – 8:00 p.m .: optional post-film discussion This event is brought to you by Shanti with Sandi & The Museum of Boulder About the film: Sita Sings the Blues (2008) is an animated magnum opus inspired by the ancient Indian epic of the Ramayana and the legendary voice of American Jazz Age singer Annette Hanshaw, told through the rebellious vision of producer Nina Paley and film maker, she herself has taught animation and free culture activist. A feast for the eyes and ears, this animated romantic comedy-drama explores the eerie parallels between the artist’s personal story of a broken marriage and Sita and Rama’s mythical relationship. Filled with nuance, knowledge, irreverence, heartbreak and humor, Sita Sings the Blues is also full of delicious songs and dances. www.sitasingstheblues.com About the dance class: BollyX The Bollywood Workout is an invigorating dance-fitness class that draws its inspiration from the varied music and dance of Bollywood films. Cycling between higher and lower intensity dance sequences that make you move, sweat and smile, this class embodies the infectious energy, expression, play and pizzazz of Indian film. Please honor your body-mind and feel free to modify the movements as needed. www.BollyX.com About the teacher and film presenter: Sandi Higgins is a yoga teacher, dance fitness instructor, performing artist and creative wellness curator based in Boulder, Colorado. Prior to teaching, Sandi worked in the international film and media industry and was fortunate enough to meet artist Nina Paley over a dozen years ago when Sita Sings the Blues was screened for the first time in New York. Sandi trained Shanti with Sandi Llc during the Covid pandemic to create new educational activities, recreational experiences and healthy opportunities for cultural enrichment rooted in the art, science and service of yoga. www.sandihiggins.com

