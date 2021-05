Hollywood says the big screen is back for rally moviegoers

By Lisa Richwine LOS ANGELES Hollywood Film Studios (Reuters) on Wednesday promised a summer of high-octane car chases, epic explosions and seat-edge scares to draw crowds to theaters after being devastated by extended shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic. Repeating the slogan “ the big screen is back, ” actors, directors and executives screened upcoming films in an industry-wide effort to promote the release of films as vaccinations increase and security restrictions are eased. Just being back in the theater feels so good, said Star Wars director JJ Abrams, standing in front of a giant screen at an AMC Entertainment theater in Los Angeles. Being in a large dark room with strangers screaming and laughing and feeling the power is a human and natural need, he added. I think it’s going to come back in a pretty roaring way. Skeptics fear, however, that viewers who devoured streaming content during the COVID crisis will be reluctant to leave the couch and make it to the box office. To woo them, Hollywood will be launching a shipment of movies, including Walt Disneys Cruella and Black Widow, the Universals Fast & Furious F9 movie, the Warner Bros. musical In the Heights and more in the coming weeks. Many films have been picked up by studio executives who were hoping they could wait until the pandemic was over and generate successful ticket sales once the cinema returned. Studios need box office receipts to help recoup the costs of big budget movies. Executives said they were encouraged by recent overseas box office counts. In China, buddy-buddy comedy Detective Chinatown 3 opened in February with $ 398 million in ticket sales, a record-breaking debut in just one country. When the story is great, the audience will definitely come, horror filmmaker Jason Blum said. I think we have to trust them for that. Industry leaders are planning the first-ever Cinema Week in the United States in June, in the vein of Restaurant Week with special events and promotions. Part of the message, according to the organizers: It’s time to break away from your sofa. Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger, speaking at the Wednesday event, expressed a similar sentiment. Now is the time to end this pandemic period, Schwarzenegger said. Now is the time to get back to the big screen. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)

