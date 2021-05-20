Hollywood stars and activists join rally in Boyle Heights to support small theaters





BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – At the Casa 0101 Theater in Boyle Heights on Wednesday Hollywood stars including Edward James Olmos and Danny Glover joined State Senator Susan Rubio in a rally to support her. Senate bill 805 , known as the “Save the Performing Arts Act of 2021”. “The arts are the most important aspect of culture and community strength, and theater is the number one goal. Without the small theater in this city, I wouldn’t be here like artist Edward James Olmos, ”said Olmos. the the bill would mainly create funding to help small nonprofit theaters pay the minimum wage for all workers, especially workers in marginalized communities. “The big playhouses, you know what they do? They bring shows from New York. They basically take everything that is done in New York. And so the actors here in Los Angeles, the playwrights here, we are. ignored, “said Josefina Lopez, artistic director of Casa Theater 0101. “This is how small theaters tell us, ‘No, no, no, Los Angeles has a theatrical community.’ Theater owners have said that if the bill is not passed, some smaller theaters will have to shut down permanently. “We know what is happening to Asians in this country right now. It’s horrible. What we are going through now being attacked, killed, assaulted and no one talks about it. And it’s horrible and horrible. I have treated him my whole life and what saved me was the theater, ”said Michelle Krusiec, an actress attending the rally. Senator Rubio said the bill is put to a vote tomorrow with the supply committee before going to the Senate for a vote. “If that doesn’t go through tomorrow, he’s dead. So we have to get the job done today. Start calling, organizing. Making sure our voices are heard,” Rubio said. Follow Eric on social networks:

