Yggdrasil from Norse Mythology – NYT Crossword Clue
But the letters FT must have a place reserved for them under the grid. SIX FEET UNDER, remember?
And that gives you the whole sentence i.e. IF YOU MEET MY DRIFT.
I’ll wait here while you have an ice pack for the forehead you just slapped.
Are there any crosswords here? Sure, but I’m willing to give a pass because of the fun theme and some of the debuts. These more than compensate for entries like III, EHS and AAS.
Digital puzzle maker Sam Ezersky and I are going to solve this puzzle on Crosswords Live at 1 p.m. EST on Twitter (@NYTimesWordplay), YouTube, and Twitch (both WordplayNYT). Join us and help us wow the minds of our viewers as we solve this excellent puzzle. If you can’t join us, the feeds will remain active on the platforms, so watch us at your leisure and, if you like, share it with your friends and family. Everyone is welcome to the party.
Builder’s Notes
This one came from the realization that SIX FEET UNDER would make a good reveal for a letter puzzle under the grid. My original idea was to have the word PIED under the grid six times, until I couldn’t find enough symmetrical themed answers. Once I finally came up with the solution to use FT instead, it was still some time later before I came up with the 17 letters IF YOU CATCH MY DRIFT to match WILLIAM HOWARD TAFT’s grid.
Even then, I wasn’t sure I could put a grid together, given that all of the theme material is so close at the bottom of the puzzle, so I was happy to find a nice arrangement to stack some themes. It was important for me to have the lower part of the puzzle connected to the top by more than the grid keys, especially since the grid keys seem incomplete until you understand the trick. Fortunately, running alongside them on the 10 Non-Themes ended up working, without having to make too many concessions. In the lower part of the grid, I thought SPY SWAP and ASH TREE were good answers crossing three themes each, and I’m biased for the offset lower right corner where OAR and ORR meet ORZO and ORDER (I hope ORE and OREO do not feel too excluded).
As for the clues, a few of mine that I’m happy to see make the final version are those for 27-Across, 32-Across, 44-Across, 61-Across, and 9-Down. I thought the new indexes for 43-Across and 1-Down were good additions from the editorial team. I’m also a little impressed that they were able to find a familiar equivalent for IF YOU CATCH MY DRIFT without repeating any of his words, which I found monstrously difficult to understand for this reason, going resignedly with the not at all ungainly. Familiar phrase which suggests that there is an inference to be drawn from the previous statement. Yeah, I know it’s tongue rolling, right?
Until next time, good resolution!
Want to submit crosswords to the New York Times?
The New York Times Crossword has an open submission system, and you can submit your puzzles online.
For tips on how to get started, read our series, How to Create a Crossword Puzzle.
The tipping point
Resolution almost complete but needs a bit more help? We have what you need.
Warning: there are spoilers to come, but subscribers can take a look at the answer key.
Trying to get back to the puzzle page? Here.
